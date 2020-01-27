Noah Cyrus and the submachine gun Kelly thought they were dating after getting cozy at the post-Grammys party

%MINIFYHTMLd44907ac6c1237b8d020e040d12c01c311% %MINIFYHTMLd44907ac6c1237b8d020e040d12c01c312%

After the Grammy Awards, the two stars looked pretty flirtatious at the party after Sony Music. That said, now everyone wonders: Are Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly dating?

The duo was seen arriving at the awards show and then, they also celebrated all night at the later Sony Music party.

That said, it seems they spent a lot of time together, so it makes sense that now, people wonder if they are more than friends or not.

Upon leaving the Staples Center to attend the evenings that followed, they looked very closely.

In addition, they also posed for photos in one of the places, Machine Gun Kelly made sure to put an arm around the waist of Miley Cyrus' little sister.

Both looked really fashionable and the red carpet appropriate for the events they attended, with Noah wearing a 70's look while his male companion wore a completely black outfit with a white down jacket over him.

Noah looked dazzling and carefree at the same time in her black and gold suit with flared pant legs.

Fans didn't take long to start speculating that Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus could be an element.

However, she is not the first with whom she is romantically linked this month!

On January 6, he was also surprised leaving the post-Warner Bros / InStyle Golden Globes party very early in the morning with nothing less than actress Kate Beckinsale!

While they didn't get there together, they left the party afterwards in the same car!

Around 3:55 a.m. That same morning, however, he turned to social networks to tell his followers that he somehow stayed outside his home.

"I should never have gone out tonight," he lamented in another tweet.



