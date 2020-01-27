Nike before the death of Kobe Bryant: "He was one of the best athletes of his generation,quot;

Sportswear giant Nike issued a statement after the shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard died in a helicopter crash on the way to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in California. It is reported that along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, seven other passengers who have not yet been named also died in the accident.

"Together with millions of athletes and fans around the world, we are devastated by today's tragic news," Nike's statement begins.

"We extend our deepest condolences to those closest to Kobe, especially his family and friends. He was one of the best athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sports and the basketball community. He was a dear member from the Nike family. We will miss him a lot. Mamba forever. "

Tributes to Bryant have been coming through social networks.