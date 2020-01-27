Nicki Minaj's brother receives 25 years of life imprisonment for child rape

%MINIFYHTML783d786aec6c00af1558e2f20dab26f311% %MINIFYHTML783d786aec6c00af1558e2f20dab26f312%

Jelani Maraj, who was convicted of predatory sexual assault and jeopardizing the well-being of a child related to incidents with his stepdaughter, accuses his ex-wife of having locked him up.

Nicki MinajHis older brother was ordered to serve 25 years in prison behind bars after his conviction for child rape.

Jelani Maraj was found guilty of predatory sexual assault and jeopardizing the well-being of a child after a trial in 2017 in Long Island, New York, related to incidents with his stepdaughter, who was 11 years old at the time of the claims.

The sentence was delayed after Maraj's lawyers appealed the verdict amid accusations of jury misconduct, but the challenge was dismissed in October (19) and on Monday (January 27) he learned of the fate of Judge Robert McDonald, TMZ reports.

Maraj always maintained his innocence, accusing his ex, Jacqueline Robinson, the girl's mother at the center of the drama, of establishing it as part of an extortion plan of $ 25 million (£ 19.2 million) just four months after it They married at a luxurious wedding, which Nicki had paid for.

Robinson, who filed for divorce in 2016, denied the allegations in court, where jurors also heard evidence of the victim and his younger brother, who claimed he entered when Maraj assaulted his sister.

Nicki has never commented on his brother's case, although he initially helped rescue him by putting two of his homes as collateral to cover his $ 100,000 fee (£ 76,600).

The "Anaconda" hitman was included as a potential defense witness during the trial, although he did not end up testifying on behalf of his brother.