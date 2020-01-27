Nick Kyrgios, a lifelong fan of the NBA, competes with a heavy heart when Kobe Bryant's death arrives at the Australian Open

%MINIFYHTML191584d22668bba84fdcd239363f3cfb11% %MINIFYHTML191584d22668bba84fdcd239363f3cfb12%

Nick Kyrgios lamented the loss of Kobe Bryant, but said that the achievements of the NBA legend were an inspiration to him during his confrontation at the Australian Open with Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios entered the field with a Lakers number 8 shirt that Bryant made famous at the beginning of his two-decade career with the franchise.

%MINIFYHTML191584d22668bba84fdcd239363f3cfb13% %MINIFYHTML191584d22668bba84fdcd239363f3cfb14%

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Upon arriving at the Rod Laver Arena the next day, an emotional Kyrgios succumbed to a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-4) defeat against World No. 1 , but revealed Bryant's death had been on his mind.

MORE: Latest news about the accident that killed Kobe Bryant, another 8

"I never met Kobe, but basketball is practically my life. I see him every day. I've been following him since I can remember," Kyrgios said. "When I woke up to the news, it was very emotional. It was quite heavy, like, all day. I was obviously playing basketball at my house, watching the games. It was heavy. It's hard. It's horrible news."

"If you look at the things he represented, for what he wanted to be remembered, I felt that, in any case, he helped me tonight. When I had a break in the room, I was definitely thinking about that. I fought back."

Kyrgios is a fan of the Boston Celtics, a team that was often the recipient of Bryant's brilliance, but the 24-year-old had always admired the skill and dedication of the five-time NBA champion in his trade.

"I am a Celtic fan. When I saw Kobe do what he does, break the hearts of so many Celtics fans, it was hard to see," he said. "I don't think they are done like him anymore. It was different, the way he trained, the way he did things, the way he played. It was special."