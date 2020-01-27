Nicholas Castellanos shows that he believes in the chances of playoffs for the Reds in 2020

A few moments after 4:30 p.m. Local time on September 28, Nicholas Castellanos concluded what was essentially his 2019 exit interview with the Chicago media.

The Cubs were in St. Louis with two games remaining, but Castellanos was dealing with a groin injury and he wasn't going to play either of those two contests; their Cubs had already been eliminated, despite Castellanos' Herculean efforts in his two months with the club. He had been traded from Detroit to Chicago on the exchange deadline of July 31, and in 51 games with his new club, in the heat of the pennant race, Casteallanos had 37 extra-base hits – 16 homers and 21 doubles – hit .321 with an OPS of 1,002 and 36 driven races.

MORE: Spring training report dates for the 30 MLB teams

And from that final interview it became clear, with almost all the answers, how much Castellanos loved those two months.

"For two and a half years, when your team accumulates 260 losses and it is understood that you are out of it in the first week of May, it becomes more like a job, when you show up and stay focused, trying to be the best possible player,quot; , said. "But being able to appear in a baseball stadium knowing that,quot; I am here to win because we are in a pennant race and we have a chance, "that is a different answer. That is a different level, for me."

Shortly after the Winter Meetings, I wrote a column saying that it may be time to believe in the Reds, who have not sniffed .500 since 2013 and have averaged 91 losses in the last five seasons, as a legitimate contender in the playoffs. The club has a solid rotation, headed by Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and Trevor Bauer, a third baseman of 49 homers in Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto and a good complement of young players. And this offseason, they had already added Mike Moustakas to play second base and Wade Miley to join the back of the rotation.

I posted a poll on Twitter to get a very unscientific view of what baseball fans thought. They were not convinced (once again, KNOW that the results can be easily affected by who sees the survey and if they decided to vote how they really felt), since 62 percent said they believed the Reds would lose the playoffs again in 2020 .

But do you know who believes in the Reds by 2020?

Nicholas Castellanos, that's who (also, I've published that same survey again, if you want to vote). He reportedly accepted a four-year, $ 64 million deal with the Reds on Monday morning, pending a physical exam. It was impossible to imagine, after hearing him speak passionately about the excitement of competing in a playoff race, that he would choose to sign as a free agent with a team that he did not think he had the opportunity to give him that emotion again.

Castellanos had no comments on Detroit's decision to go through a reconstruction process during its 25-26-27 year seasons. So when did he control his destiny for his 28-year (and more) seasons? There would be no doubt what fueled his decision making process.

Again, from that exit interview: “I want to win. I want to be in October baseball. I want to win. I won a lot as an amateur baseball player, I was on many great teams and I did a lot of great things, I won a gold medal in Venezuela, I won state championships in high school, I won summer ball tournaments and I haven't been able to do that as professional. None of my minor league teams finished too well. I was able to celebrate a division series in 2014, but I was so young and the game was so fast that I really couldn't appreciate that, you know? "

How contract details have emerged, it is clear that, although Castellanos believes in the Reds, he continues to keep his options open. According to reports, Castellanos has exclusion clauses after Year 1 and Year 2, which is unprecedented.

If you are wrong, and the Reds do not take the next step to dispute in 2020, you can choose not to participate and be a free agent again, facing your 29-year season. The same with 2021. Or if you have a massive season and want to try the waters of free agents again, to get a bigger deal, you can also do it. Playing 81 times a year in a bat-friendly Great American Ballpark will certainly not hurt your chances.

The voluntary exclusion certainly put Castellanos in the driver's seat, and for an intensely competitive player who spent three of his best years playing for teams that lost 98, 98 and 114 games in the last three seasons, it's hard to blame him for structuring his contract to give all the opportunities to avoid more lost seasons.

"I love the expectations and the pressure to win," Castellanos said that September afternoon at Busch Stadium. “I love being in the pennant race. I love. And I think being in that environment brought out the best in me. ”

The Reds, and their fans, certainly expect it to be true.