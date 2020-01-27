New Zealand will hold elections on September 19 | New Zealand News

%MINIFYHTMLe29388e5b26d496cc6ff3d4f6d150d9c11% %MINIFYHTMLe29388e5b26d496cc6ff3d4f6d150d9c12%

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday called an election for September 19, in a contest that will test whether her support at home matches her widespread popularity abroad.

The coalition led by the Ardern center-left Labor Party came to power in 2017 and is seeking a second term.

"I will ask New Zealanders to continue supporting my leadership and the current direction of the government, which is based on stability, a solid economy and progress in the long-term challenges facing New Zealand," Ardern told a news conference. .

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLe29388e5b26d496cc6ff3d4f6d150d9c13% %MINIFYHTMLe29388e5b26d496cc6ff3d4f6d150d9c14%

Ardern won a surprise victory in 2017 after a campaign focused on positive messages and connecting directly with voters.

Global praise

The 39-year-old leader has won worldwide praise for her views on issues such as women's rights, climate change and diversity. She became a mother while in office and was widely praised for her sensitive response to attacks by the Christchurch Mosque last year that led to a rapid tightening of gun laws.

Ardern said last week that his party would undertake a "relentlessly positive,quot; 2020 election campaign again, and announced that his party had subscribed to Facebook's advertising transparency tool to fight disinformation.

New Zealand bans the sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles: PM

But his government has dealt with problems such as housing, urban poverty, immigration, employment and economic growth, which are expected to be key electoral concerns.

Two opinion polls in October showed that support for their ruling coalition was the lowest since 2017, and their own popularity was declining.

The opposition leader, Simon Bridges, has taken the national center-right party to a more populist territory, attacking Ardern over a land dispute with Maori groups and attacking the weapons repurchase scheme introduced after Christchurch.

The government announced infrastructure projects worth 12 billion New Zealand dollars ($ 7.90 billion) last month, raising capital spending to its highest level in 20 years, as it seeks to boost the economy.

"We will ask for a new term to do the job," Ardern said at the press conference.

In addition to electing the next government, New Zealanders will also participate in a double referendum in the 2020 elections, while voting on whether to legalize recreational cannabis and euthanasia.

The parliament will officially dissolve on August 12 and until then the government will function as usual, said Ardern.