New mural by Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant quickly emerges in Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML37d86d55dcff115a7552d3af56be42a011% %MINIFYHTML37d86d55dcff115a7552d3af56be42a012%

As the world continues to mourn the heartbreaking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, due to a sudden helicopter accident, tributes and memories are coming. In Los Angeles, home of the former Kobe team, the Lakers. , a mural of him and his daughter has already been placed, and it is beautiful.

There is a picture of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna that circulates through social networks. The two look embraced and smiling, that photo was the one used for the new mural of father and daughter after their tragic recent deaths.

Any Lakers fan knows how much Kobe meant to the city, including all the championships he won and all the community outreach he did. So putting up a mural to honor his memory is a very appropriate way to keep him alive. The text on the mural says: "Kobe and Gigi forever. Daddy's girl."

%MINIFYHTML37d86d55dcff115a7552d3af56be42a013% %MINIFYHTML37d86d55dcff115a7552d3af56be42a014%

At the time of the accident, Kobe and Gianna were reported flying from Orange County, California, to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Kobe housed basketball clinics. Gianna's basketball team was scheduled to play in the Mamba Cup, a youth basketball tournament named after Kobe's famous nickname.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said this about Kobe:

“A giant who inspired, surprised and moved people everywhere with his incomparable ability on the court, and impressed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius and ambassador of the game he loved. He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles and will be remembered through the centuries as one of our greatest heroes. This is a moment that leaves us struggling to find words that express the magnitude of the shock and sadness that we all feel in this moment, and I keep the entire Kobe family in my prayers in this moment of unimaginable pain. "

We want to keep sending Kobe's family our endless thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Roommates, what do you think about this?