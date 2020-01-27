NeNe Leakes calls Tanya Sam to her sister and fans are here for this friendship

NeNe Leakes shared some photos with her and her best friend Tanya Sam and fans love their friendship. The photos are from a purchase date, according to what NeNe had to say in the caption of his post.

‘SWIPE: Shopping date with @itstanyatime my sister Sag #gooddrinksgoodfriends," NeNe wrote in his post.

Tanya wrote: ‘Shopping 🛍 and cocktails 🍸 and talking all day = Super Saturdays 🥰🥰🥰’

A follower said: it @itstanyatime so you and @neneleas an alliance … See you! Since everyone likes to spread the word. 🙄☺️ ’

One person is not really here for friendship and said: "@ itstanyatime, how can you spend time with someone who disrespects you when you want?"

A commenter posted this: ‘Yasss Ladies! To serve! Serve kindness, serve friendship, serve honesty, serve love! "And a fan said:" Yes, you two are joining, it's great to see, hopefully, your bond grows even more. "

A follower warned Tanya and posted this: "He's using you, Tanya." If she were on good terms with all the other girls, you would be very dirty. "

Someone else posted this: ‘I love watching girlfriends hanging out and loving each other. It is the epitome of personal care! ❤️ ’and a fan sprang up on NeNe's appearance:‘ @neneleak whatever water I'm drinking, I need to find that right. Simply fabulous! "

A fan said: "That's good, Nene, sometimes you need good friends to do exactly that. I like Tanya, so good for you two & # 39; & # 39;

In other news, it has been revealed that Wendy Williams threw the bomb that she received a text message from NeNe and explained that she is ready to quit smoking. The true housewives of Atlanta.

After that, the NeNe representative spoke and said that the RHOA star will not go anywhere.

More than that, NeNe posted on his social media account, saying that this is not what friends do: he was talking about filtering private messages.



