NBA YoungBoy and Iyanna Mayweather have sexy time on Instagram live amid split rumors

YB and Yaya sparked split rumors after she previously posted a video of him talking on a wall while he was drugged with the rapper, which further fueled speculation with a cryptic post about wanting someone to stay with him.

Going strong! Amid the rumors that they separated, YoungBoy never broke again (NBA YoungBoy) and girlfriend Iyanna Mayweather Show everyone that they are doing well, as the two were seen packing PDA during a recent Instagram broadcast.

During the broadcast on Saturday, January 25, you could see the lovebirds together in YoungBoy's car. The rapper seemed happy while smiling from ear to ear. The 20-year-old spitter then lowered the camera to the seat next to him, exposing the famous daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. who then leaned down to kiss YoungBoy's lips.

Fans responded quickly to the video when one asked: "Where is your father?" Meanwhile, someone compared the couple with "Joker and Harley Quinn", as people rated their relationship as unhealthy and toxic. Referring to his intermittent relationship, one user commented: "That's his girl when he feels like it."

However, some others urged people to leave them alone. "There the young people let them live, people are going to throw things away! N that is that nobody is perfect," said one person. Echoing the feeling, someone else noticed that the two were two people who were in love with each other. "We've all been so dumb in love," said the person.

This came after Iyanna was dragged by sharing on Instagram a video of YB talking to a wall. "He is depressed, this is how he handles his problems, he was talking to the wall," he said, before removing the post almost immediately and asked people to get rid of the images as well, as criticism arrived. Briana, a girl in her circle, didn't have it and criticized Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Jr., "How are you going to try to hit him and then ask people to erase him? You're a real sick person."

She said in a separate post: "Stupid stupid, bitch, why do you post it after calling this man several times by pressing and stressing him when he was close to him? B *** h he told you to stop calling him, why what would you try to have it out there that way? Not everything is for everyone, you're a press a ** b *** h, and if I ever see you, it's ready. "

Iyanna has deleted her Instagram account amid the violent reaction.