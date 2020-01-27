Nahki Wells: Burnley striker withdrawn from QPR loan | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML2d864c6e07b6e5f15c9175857837121d11% %MINIFYHTML2d864c6e07b6e5f15c9175857837121d12%





%MINIFYHTML2d864c6e07b6e5f15c9175857837121d13% %MINIFYHTML2d864c6e07b6e5f15c9175857837121d14% Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, as well as QPR, are interested in signing Nahki Wells

Nahki Wells could still stay at Burnley and be part of Sean Dyche's team for the rest of the season after being withdrawn from his loan at QPR.

The forward was taken back to Turf Moor from Loftus Road on Monday, amid talks about a permanent transfer to Bristol City.

Those discussions have also involved an agreement for Josh Brownhill of the City to move to Burnley, as the Premier League team seeks to attract a midfielder, however, it seems that the two clubs are somewhat separate in their ratings.

But Dyche could still decide to play against Wells, who has scored 13 goals in the Championship this season.

Nottingham Forest also held initial talks with Burnley about an agreement for Wells, which is estimated to be valued at around £ 4 million.

QPR also remains interested in bringing Wells back to a permanent agreement.

The Wells contract expires in the summer, although it includes an option to extend it for another year.

