Muslim ban: the US House will vote on a bill to repeal Trump's travel ban | USA news

Washington DC – On the third anniversary of the announcement of the Muslim ban by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, the Democrats said on Monday that the House of Representatives will soon consider legislation that will revoke the travel ban and limit the president from imposing future restrictions based on the religion.

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said the House will consider the "NO BAN Law,quot; that will revoke the ban and prevent the president from establishing future restrictions unless the administration provides solid evidence to justify it in consultation with Congress.

"The House Democrats continue to oppose President Trump's cruel non-US travel ban in all its iterations. In the coming weeks, the House Judicial Committee will mark and implement the NON BAN Law to prohibit discrimination religious in our immigration system and limit the president's ability to impose such biased and intolerant restrictions, "Pelosi said in a statement.

The chairman of the Judicial Committee of the House of Representatives, Jerrold Nadler, said Monday that his panel would take the bill in two weeks. The account was presented in April, and has the support of almost 250 members of Congress and hundreds of civil rights, faith, national security and community organizations throughout the country.

The chairman of the Judicial Committee of the House of Representatives, Jerrold Nadler, said Monday that his panel would take the bill in two weeks. The account was presented in April, and has the support of almost 250 members of Congress and hundreds of civil rights, faith, national security and community organizations throughout the country.

The bill has the possibility of passing in the House led by the Democrats, but faces an uphill battle in the Senate controlled by Republicans.

At a press conference held outside the United States Senate, Democratic Senator Chris Coons, one of the authors of the NO BAN Law denounced what he called the "intentional use of cruelty,quot; in the Trump administration's immigration policy and said the Muslim ban was based on "prejudice, populism and discrimination,quot;, rather than factual or security considerations.

"All our effort to introduce this legislation and try to move forward is to say that our Supreme Court was wrong," Coons told reporters.

Trump's first travel ban, aimed at several Muslim-majority countries, was announced without notice on January 27, 2017, days after the president took office. It created outrage and led to chaos at airports throughout the country, as hundreds of travelers were arrested and thousands of visas previously issued to the United States were revoked.

After the lower court decisions invalidated the first two iterations, the Supreme Court confirmed in June 2018 the third version of the ban that applied to citizens of five Muslim-majority nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, and put restrictions on some travelers. from Venezuela and North Korea.

The current ban suspends immigrant and nonimmigrant visas for applicants from affected countries, but allows exceptions, even for students and those who have established "important contacts,quot; in the United States.

The move comes days after Trump confirmed that he planned to expand the ban. Although it did not say which countries will be added, US media reported that the extended ban may include Belarus, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

Any expansion to the ban is expected to generate more legal challenges from rights groups that say travel restrictions unfairly attacks Muslims, has separated families and has prevented people from accessing vital education and medical care in the US.

"Trump not only wants a border wall, he is creating an invisible wall that keeps people around the world based solely on their religion," Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said at Monday's press conference. "That is why we will continue to fight until we can finally revoke this Muslim ban and put this hate policy in the dump of history where it belongs."

I still believe in an America that protects the free exercise of all religions. I still believe that Congress will not make any law that establishes a religion. Three years after the #MuslimBanI will continue fighting for that America. #NoBanAct – Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) January 27, 2020

Trump campaigned in 2016 with the promise to ban Muslim immigrants and refugees from entering the country.

He made the repression of immigration the focus of his presidency and is a central issue for his re-election campaign before the November 3 vote. It has promoted the construction of a border wall along the southern border of the USA. UU. To prevent immigrants and asylum seekers from entering through Mexico.