More than 400,000 sign a petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo

The tragic loss of Kobe Bryant is still felt worldwide after the crash of the helicopter that cost him the life and life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Tributes and memorials continue to arrive, but a new request from Change.org hopes to immortalize Kobe's legacy in the NBA permanently.

Hundreds of fans immediately gathered at the Staples Center to honor Kobe Bryant's historic basketball legacy and it has just been announced that it will be included in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020. However, almost half a million fans have signed A new way. The organization’s request for Kobe’s image to be part of a new NBA logo, according to @CBSSports.

More than 400,000 have signed a petition to change the NBA logo from a Jerry West silhouette to Kobe Bryant. The petition says: "With the premature and unexpected death of the great Kobe Bryant, sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize it forever as the new NBA logo."

Nick M., the creator of the petition, wrote this following the large amount of support he received from fans:

“Support for this request has been out of this WORLD. I want to deeply thank everyone who contributed by signing and donating to the petition. When I started this, I didn't expect much from that, my goal was 100 signatures at best. Now we are at 16,000! I hope with our effort that our dream will come true and we can see Kobe Bryant engraved on the NBA logo. Let's continue extending this request! And as Kobe would have said, "Mamba out."

We believe this is an incredible way to honor one of the best players in NBA history. We also want to continue sending our thoughts and prayers to Kobe's family.

