More than 100 children in the Greek countryside of Moria need urgent attention | Greece News

Lesbos, Greece – Mohammed, two years and eight months old, has been living in the Moria refugee camp in Greece for four months with a life-threatening condition and limited access to medical care.

He was born prematurely with hydrocephalus, a blockage of fluid circulation around the brain that causes increased pressure in the skull, which can cause brain damage.

In the arms of his mother, Fawzia Ahmadi, 26, he writhes as she tries to calm him.

The family of four, including a one-year-old girl, lives in a small tent at the top of an olive grove, which acts as an overflow for the refugee camp, now near a population of 20,000 people as of January.

Was Designed to contain no more than 3,000.

They came here through Turkey, fleeing the continuous disturbances in their home in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"It's very difficult at night," said Ahmadi. "He complains a lot about headaches and that's why we take it in turns to sleep and verify that he is well. I care a lot about him."

"I've been told that I need to keep it clean, but I don't know how I can do that here. We can't wash it every day, the weather is very cold and the water too."

Ahmadi said he understands that the local hospital cannot meet his son's needs.

"I think it's not your problem because there are too many sick people there. My son is sick but there are already too many sick children, they don't have time to take care of them all. I just want him to do it." being in a warm place where I can wash it and take care of it. "

Mohammed is only one of at least 140 children in the camp who have chronic, complex and life-threatening diseases.diseases that worry MSF (Doctors Without Borders) a lot.

The organization says they are denied access to adequate medical care.

From left to right: Mohammed Ahmadi, Fawzia Ahmadi, Hassan Ahmadi and his one-year-old daughter in Moria (Katy Fallon / Al Jazeera) (Al Jazeera)

In July 2019, the Greek government rescinded access to medical care for asylum seekers and undocumented people living in Greece, leaving around 55,000 people without medical care, according to MSF.

George Makris, the assistant medical coordinator in Greece and the Northern Balkans for MSF, told Al Jazeera about Mohammed's case: "We don't have the resources to investigate this type of medical condition and we don't have pediatric neurologists either. .

"At the same time, not even the hospital on the island of Lesbos has a pediatric neurologist and they don't have the necessary diagnostic tools to investigate this type of condition."

Makris said MSF doctors believe that a device set to help relieve pressure may be malfunctioning, which is why Mohammed has severe headaches.

"We are extremely concerned about the complications that this malfunction could have, which could endanger this child's life," he said.

MSF is calling for the immediate transfer of children like Mohammed from camp to hospitals on the continent.

Access even to urgent medical care in the Moria refugee camp is a challenge. The local hospital is about 10 km away, ambulances are not always available and most families cannot pay the taxi fare there.

Makris told Al Jazeera that the local hospital is overwhelmed.

"They have to cover 20,000 more people here without the right equipment and humanitarian resources," he said. "For us, as doctors, it is extremely difficult to examine and treat children with severe physical or mental disabilities and send them back to a camp that is unsafe and crowded where they live in summer tents in the middle of winter. It is tragic."