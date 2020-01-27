Monica shares photos never before seen of Kobe Bryant along with personal stories about her daughter, Gianna Bryant, in this emotional tribute

The singer Monica is very friendly with Kobe Bryant and her whole family, so the shocking news of her death devastated her.

Kobe and his teenage daughter, Gianna, and several other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning.

The legendary basketball star is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three daughters: Natalia, Bianka and their newborn, Capri.

Monica, who shared personal videos of Kobe with her children, explained that he was a brother to her and a mentor to her children.

He paid tribute to Gianna and contacted Kobe's wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant.

Monica said this: "Gigi, I know that your safe place has always been in your father's arms, that he has always hugged you … Gigi, thank you … Thank you for your contagious smile, kind heart, warm hugs, showing me a board ". games and for allowing me to be the noisy aunt in your games !! You and your brothers are the most important pieces of your father's legacy … Kob, I assumed we had to debate forever as a brother and sister, or that I played the last rap albums, but I thank you deeply for encouraging my children for being so selfless with the ones you loved. I remember crying with you when my nephew was injured and you are grabbing my phone to record messages for him … Or lifting Romelo to check his tie … You gave so much if you were on and off the court … Truly humanitarian, husband and father first. You touched the world with your abilities, but you touched my life with your heart! I love you and GiGi FOREVER #TheGreatest #Kobe #BlackMambaAndBabyMamba #Forever ….. I will never leave V or next to the girls. "

A fan said the following: "Mo❤️ is very grateful that V has someone like you to hug her and the girls and be there in this terrible moment,quot;

This sponsor replied: "How beautiful, Mo! I'm so sorry! This is devastating! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Very touching and sincere … ❤️ Thank you, Mrs. Monica! 💯🙏🏽 "

Tiny Harris explained: "Damn sister … this is very sad! I know you are in bad shape because I know how close you are to him and his family. ❤️ a lot !!

Another person said: “Your words / memories about him and Gianna are so beautiful ❤️ I already miss that man! It was so brave and inspiring for all of us! RIP KOBE & GIGI #DieHardKobeFan #LakerGang 💜💛🕊🙏🏻💔 "

This follower declared: "😭😭😭😭 This deeply moved me praying for Vanessa, Natalia, Bianki and Capri 💔💔".

Monica's ex-husband, Shannon Brown, has played with Kobe.



