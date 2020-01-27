Money cannot "fix,quot; the occupied economy of Palestine | Palestine

%MINIFYHTML404993207cc0ea98d8c53b03b227a5ce11% %MINIFYHTML404993207cc0ea98d8c53b03b227a5ce12%

Editor's Note: This piece was originally published on June 25, 2019, before the Manama Summit.

This week will be held the long-awaited Bahrain workshop in Manama, with the assistance of several Arab and Western officials. The event is supposed to present the new economic plan for the occupied Palestinian territories besieged in Gaza and the region in general, which the Palestinian economy will supposedly have. "going the right way".

While it should not surprise us that a rich white man, like President Donald Trump, wants to throw money at a problem to make it go away, it is quite disappointing to see that there are some who are buying the narrative that A simple economic plan can be a solution to "Palestinian problem,quot; of decades ago.

It should be obvious to everyone that a busy economy cannot "go the right way,quot; even if billions are dumped in its sectors. An occupation hinders economic development by default and no proposed financial "solution,quot; would work until it is completely eliminated.

An economy under occupation

The economy of historic Palestine, once a prosperous region, deteriorated sharply after the founding of the Israeli state in 1948 and the subsequent occupation of Palestinian land. A series of "peace,quot; agreements concluded in the early 1990s as part of the Oslo Accords led Palestine to a complete economic subjugation.

The 1994 Paris Protocol It was particularly harmful. It imposed an unequal customs union, granting Israeli companies direct access to the Palestinian market but restricting the entry of Palestinian goods into the Israeli market; it gave the Israeli state control over tax collection; and further strengthened the use of shekel in the occupied Palestinian territories, leaving the newly formed Palestinian Authority with no means to impose fiscal control or adopt macroeconomic policies.

In effect, this means that today Israel has full direct and indirect control over the levers of the Palestinian economy. The military occupation complements it by allowing the Israeli state to exercise physical control over the daily economic activity of the Palestinians and expand the colonization of Palestinian lands. What does this look like on the floor?

In Gaza 35 percent of farmland falls within the so-called "buffer zone,quot; designated and applied as such by the Israeli army. The cultivation of this land leaves people at risk of fires. Other farmland in Gaza has been periodically sprayed with herbicides by Israeli aircraft, which resulted, on one occasion in January 2018, in value losses $ 1.3 million.

In the occupied West Bank, most of the natural resources and the most fertile land are in Area C (61 percent of the West Bank), which is under the absolute control of Israel. This includes 95 percent of the Jordan Valley, which is heavily cultivated by illegal Israeli settlements. In fact, it is estimated that the loss of access to Area C will cost the Palestinian economy $ 480m per year and is responsible for the unemployment of 110,000 Palestinians.

The bantustanization of the West Bank further slows economic growth by restricting the freedom of movement of both people and goods. Israel has full control of most of the Palestinian infrastructure and can restrict access to it, as it pleases. For years, it slowed the development of mobile services by imposing several restrictions, including a ban on the introduction of 3G technology. One report He estimated that, as a result, Palestinian mobile operators suffered losses of between $ 436 million and $ 1.5 billion in the 2013-2015 period.

Israel too restricts Palestinian access to several roads and passes in the West Bank every day. A World Bank study estimated that in 2007, the Palestinian economy lost $ 229m or six percent of its GDP due to the negative effects of the numerous Israeli control points scattered throughout the occupied territories.

In Gaza, Israel increased the bet and imposed a complete blockade, restricting the entry of almost all goods. This has devastated agriculture and manufacturing industries and has resulted in unemployment of 50 percent of the population. In addition, the Israeli army regularly bombards the strip completely destroying the basic infrastructure, tearing the area apart. uninhabitable by 2020, according to the UN.

As a result of the combined effects of economic and military occupation, the Palestinian economy is severely underdeveloped, local production declined, unemployment skyrocketed and traditional sectors were ruined.

Given the domination and privileges of the Israeli economy over Palestine, the Palestinian business cannot compete or produce enough to meet local demand. Israeli companies are making money not only by dominating the Palestinian market and exploiting their privileged position, but also by using Palestinian labor that becomes extremely cheap due to the lack of native economic opportunities.

As a result, many Palestinians are in the unenviable position of being forced to buy goods produced by their occupant on land that has been stolen from them with money earned in labor to occupy business and in money imposed by the same occupation forces.

Neoliberalism and depoliticization.

In addition to strengthening Israel's dominance over the Palestinian economy, the Oslo Accords also produced a government entity highly dependent on external forces: the Palestinian Authority (PA). Under Western pressure, it has fully embraced neoliberalism and helped create a growing wealth gap within the Palestinian population, making life much harder for the Palestinian working class.

The restructuring of the PA in its "Palestine Reform and Development Plan,quot; of 2007 is an example of this par excellence. It was developed with the help of the World Bank and the British Department for International Development (DFID), among others, and introduced several harmful policies, including massive reductions in public spending. In 2015, only 16 percent of the PA's annual budget was spent on education, nine percent on health and one percent on agriculture, while 26 percent was spent on the security sector (which through its coordination policy works with the Israeli occupation to repress the Palestinian resistance).

The restructuring also encouraged indebtedness, increasing the indebtedness of the general population. Currently, the private sector. should about $ 2.8 billion to banks, while individuals have obtained loans worth about $ 3.2 billion. In the last 10 years, car loans have increased sixfold from $ 40 million in 2008 to $ 250 million at the end of last year.

Therefore, in Ramallah, the de facto capital of the AP, it could easily be confused with a thriving city with middle-class neighborhoods full of luxurious villas and bright BMW's. But this is only a facade for the devastating effects of neoliberalism and occupation in the Palestinian people.

The indebtedness of the Palestinians also allows promoting social control and depoliticization. Today, about 150,000 Palestinians are employed by the AP and another 100,000 work in Israel, many of whom have taken loans. Everyone faces the threat of losing their job (and potentially their home, car, etc.) if they are involved in "undesirable,quot; political activities. Israelis regularly terminate work permits for entire extended families if it is discovered that a member is engaged in anti-occupation activities.

The result of all this is not only the increase in poverty and difficulties, but also the increasing individualization that has contributed to fragmentation and political polarization within Palestinian society.

It is within this context that the Bahrain workshop will be held. Whatever the results, they will not "fix,quot; the Palestinian economy because they would not address the main problem: the Israeli occupation. The colonization and oppression of Palestine cannot be remedied with a depoliticized economic solution.

For the Palestinians, it is clear that the "economic peace,quot; offered is just another attempt to buy them. Even the AP and prominent Palestinian businessmen I have rejected it.

However, the workshop is a symptom of a much larger global problem. Racial and capital domination systems work together to oppress; They are interested in ensuring that the policy is kept separate from the economy.

In South Africa after apartheid, liberation was not completely achieved due to the separation of economic policy. While racial capitalism was an important part of the ideological discussions of the African National Congress, it restricted its own anti-apartheid agenda to political and social spheres. He made significant concessions to economic elites and embraced neoliberalism, which today is responsible for the great inequality in South African society and the continued suffering of the urban black working population and rural populations.

To avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, it must be recognized that in Palestine, there can never be "economic peace,quot; as long as Palestinians are denied their rights. The world must join the Palestinians to reject the Trump agreement and the Bahrain Workshop and reiterate that the only solution to the Palestinian question is politics, that is, the complete lifting of the Israeli occupation and the dissolution of its apartheid regime. . Anything less than that is doomed to failure.

