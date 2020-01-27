Moment of silence for Kobe Bryant at the Oscar nominees lunch

The world of sport is not the only dueling community Kobe BryantIs happening.

On Monday afternoon, several Academy Award nominees left to attend the 2020 Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Before the speeches were pronounced and the celebrations began, the President of the Academy decided to keep a moment of silence in honor of the great basketball player.

Only two years ago, Kobe got an invitation for lunch packed with stars. In fact, it was the 2018 Oscars where the athlete accepted the Best Animated Short Film Award.

"As basketball players, we are supposed to shut up and haggle. I'm glad we can do a little more than that," Kobe shared during his acceptance speech after producing Dear basketball. "Thank you Academy for this incredible honor."

And although winning championships with Los Angeles Lakers is quite epic, winning an Oscar was something extraordinary.