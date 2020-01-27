Moment of silence for Kobe Bryant at the Oscar nominees lunch

The world of sport is not the only dueling community Kobe BryantIs happening.
On Monday afternoon, several Academy Award nominees left to attend the 2020 Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
Before the speeches were pronounced and the celebrations began, the President of the Academy decided to keep a moment of silence in honor of the great basketball player.
Only two years ago, Kobe got an invitation for lunch packed with stars. In fact, it was the 2018 Oscars where the athlete accepted the Best Animated Short Film Award.
"As basketball players, we are supposed to shut up and haggle. I'm glad we can do a little more than that," Kobe shared during his acceptance speech after producing Dear basketball. "Thank you Academy for this incredible honor."
And although winning championships with Los Angeles Lakers is quite epic, winning an Oscar was something extraordinary.
"This feels better than winning the championship, to be honest with you," he shared after his victory. "Growing up as a child, I dreamed of winning championships and working very hard to make that dream come true, but then having something like that seems to come out of the left field."
VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
Brad Pitt
The man of the hour has arrived! Just out of his SAG Awards, the Once upon a time … in Hollywood Star prepares for the Oscar weekend.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Don't be green with envy, now! the Harriet Star looks more than the red carpet ready for the next Academy Awards.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Laura Dern
The actress nominee in a supporting role shows her support for Marriage history at the annual lunch.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Robert de Niro
Hollywood legend! The star of list A shows its support for this year's nominees.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Greta Gerwig
Beautiful! the Little woman The writer arrives in style to the event full of stars with Gucci.
VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
Charlize Theron
Two weeks left for the Oscars, the Bomb Star is more than happy to celebrate his latest movie. Today's look with Christian Dior was designed by Leslie Fremar.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Leonardo Dicaprio
He is here! the Once upon a time … in Hollywood Star lives his best life in shades while on the red carpet.
VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
Renee Zellweger
Judy has arrived! The actress nominated in a leading role smiles at the cameras before entering.
VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
Florence Pugh
The actress nominee in a supporting role celebrates the success of Little woman while using Monse.
Kyusung Gong / © A.M.P.A.S.
Kathy Bates
The actress nominated in a supporting role shows her support for the film Richard Jewell.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Quentin Tarantino
Once upon a time … in Hollywood, there was a talented director who received multiple Oscar nominations during his career.
