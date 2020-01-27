Moment of silence for Kobe Bryant at the Oscar nominees lunch

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
The world of sport is not the only dueling community Kobe BryantIs happening.

On Monday afternoon, several Academy Award nominees left to attend the 2020 Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Before the speeches were pronounced and the celebrations began, the President of the Academy decided to keep a moment of silence in honor of the great basketball player.

Only two years ago, Kobe got an invitation for lunch packed with stars. In fact, it was the 2018 Oscars where the athlete accepted the Best Animated Short Film Award.

"As basketball players, we are supposed to shut up and haggle. I'm glad we can do a little more than that," Kobe shared during his acceptance speech after producing Dear basketball. "Thank you Academy for this incredible honor."

And although winning championships with Los Angeles Lakers is quite epic, winning an Oscar was something extraordinary.

"This feels better than winning the championship, to be honest with you," he shared after his victory. "Growing up as a child, I dreamed of winning championships and working very hard to make that dream come true, but then having something like that seems to come out of the left field."

With the Oscars less than two weeks away, it is anticipating who will win a special trophy next. Check out some of the great nominees who attended the Oscar nominees 2020 lunch in our gallery below.

VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images

Brad Pitt

The man of the hour has arrived! Just out of his SAG Awards, the Once upon a time … in Hollywood Star prepares for the Oscar weekend.

Lunch of Oscar nominees 2020 - Cynthia Erivo

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Don't be green with envy, now! the Harriet Star looks more than the red carpet ready for the next Academy Awards.

Lunch for Oscar nominees 2020 - Laura Dern

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Laura Dern

The actress nominee in a supporting role shows her support for Marriage history at the annual lunch.

Lunch of the Oscar nominees 2020 - Robert De Niro

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Robert de Niro

Hollywood legend! The star of list A shows its support for this year's nominees.

Lunch of the Oscar nominees 2020 - Greta Gerwig

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Greta Gerwig

Beautiful! the Little woman The writer arrives in style to the event full of stars with Gucci.

Lunch for the Oscar nominees 2020 - Charlize Theron

VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Two weeks left for the Oscars, the Bomb Star is more than happy to celebrate his latest movie. Today's look with Christian Dior was designed by Leslie Fremar.

Lunch of the Oscar nominees 2020 - Leonardo DiCaprio

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Leonardo Dicaprio

He is here! the Once upon a time … in Hollywood Star lives his best life in shades while on the red carpet.

Lunch of the Oscar nominees 2020 - Renee Zellweger

VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images

Renee Zellweger

Judy has arrived! The actress nominated in a leading role smiles at the cameras before entering.

Lunch of the Oscar nominees 2020 - Florence Pugh

VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images

Florence Pugh

The actress nominee in a supporting role celebrates the success of Little woman while using Monse.

Lunch of Oscar nominees 2020 - Kathy Bates

Kyusung Gong / © A.M.P.A.S.

Kathy Bates

The actress nominated in a supporting role shows her support for the film Richard Jewell.

Lunch of Oscar nominees 2020 - Quentin Tarantino

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino

Once upon a time … in Hollywood, there was a talented director who received multiple Oscar nominations during his career.

—All Rosenbloom Report

See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC!

