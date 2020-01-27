Mississippi prisoner stabbed and broadcast live on Instagram! (Where are the CO?)

Conditions inside Mississippi prisons continue to deteriorate. Yesterday, an inmate was stabbed several times, and his fellow prisoners Livestreamed stabbing in IG.

Here is the graphic video: the warning contains violence

This incident, which occurred during the weekend, is the last incident of violence in the Mississippi prisons, which does not have enough staff with correctional facilities.

Many on social media are calling Mississippi prisons the "Wild Wild West," where inmates commit illegal acts, completely unsupervised.

Jay Z has recently sued the state of Mississippi in federal court for the horrible treatment in his prison.

The billionaire rapper instructed his lawyers to take legal action against US prison officials on behalf of 29 inmates whose lives, according to him, are at risk.

The action states that the lives of men "are in danger,quot; due to "lack of personnel and negligence,quot; in the Mississippi prisons.

Jay-Z launched the action through Team Roc, the philanthropic division of its entertainment empire Roc Nation. The lawsuit alleges that lack of funds and lack of chronic personnel have resulted in "prisons where violence reigns,quot; and a series of "unthinkable,quot; deaths.

