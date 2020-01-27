Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti is hospitalized

Director Jagan Shakti, whose last Mission Mangal movie was a resounding success, was hospitalized on January 25, 2020. Sources claim he was in a critical condition. Reports suggest that Jagan was diagnosed with a clot in the brain. Jagan has helped R Balki in several projects before. He made his directorial debut last year with Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and more.

Jagan was reportedly socializing with his friends when he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. Upon receiving this news, his family immediately rushed to Mumbai to be with him. We wish Jagan Shakti a speedy recovery.