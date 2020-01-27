Miranda Lambert talks about being in a & # 39; S ** tshow & # 39; after the divorce of Blake Shelton

WENN / Attachment

The country music singer, who is now happily married to her new husband Brendan McLoughlin, is sincere about her going through a difficult time after separating from Blake in 2015.

Miranda Lambert He has been honest about the difficulties he had to endure after his divorce from Blake shelton. The "Bluebird" singer stopped in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, January 24 at night as part of her "Wildcard Tour," and openly told 20,000 concert goers that the tumultuous period in her life was a "s ** tshow. "

The creator of hits "Heart Like Mine" brought the theme to the stage when he presented his next ballad, "Dark Bars", which was inspired by his separation from "The voice"judge". I feel that Nashville is a place where you can go if you need to be a dreamer and not be judged for that. I spent a lot of time here in ups and downs … I went through a really difficult time in my life, "he began.

"I moved here in 2015 in the middle of an s ** show," the 36-year-old country singer continued, referring to her divorce. Still, it was quick to point out the positive, telling fans: "But people encouraged me who said: & # 39; We caught you, girl & # 39;". My friends and my composers and my fans and everyone here. "

In addition to "Dark Bars," the two-time Grammy winner sang another divorce song, "Got My Name Changed Back." For the performance, he joined her on stage. Annies gun bandmates, Ashley Monroe Y Angaleena Presley.

Of his two bandmates, Lambert said: "We have been a band for almost a decade. And in that decade we have achieved a lot of life together." She added: "Together we have three husbands, two former husbands. Three babies, a stepson and 24 animals. And, recently, also a Grammy nomination." The "Interstate Gospel" of the trio was nominated for Best Country Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Lambert married Shelton in 2011 after almost five years of dating. Her marriage broke up in 2015. She kept going out. Anderson East Y Evan Felker before secretly marrying New York police officer Brendan McLoughlin in 2019.

Two days after her concert in Nashville, the "White Liar" singer visited Instagram to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with McLoughlin. When uploading a photo of his great day, he wrote: "1 year. I am very happy to walk through this life with you. Thank you Brendan for making me the most proud wife and stepmother. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love. #MrsMcLoughlin ".