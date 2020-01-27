Arteta: "We have a very clear intention of what we wanted to do in the market with the resources we have. If we can do it, that's fine, but your physical condition won't change that."



















Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta insists that an injury to Shkodran Mustafi will not affect his transfer plans before the day of the deadline

Mikel Arteta insists that the injury suffered by Shkodran Mustafi during the Arsenal FA1 2-1 victory at Bournemouth will not change club transfer plans.

Mustafi was taken on a stretcher and landed awkwardly when the Gunners secured a fifth round clash in Portsmouth.

The 27-year-old German defender will have scans on Tuesday to determine the extent of the problem, but Arteta admitted that the first signs were not positive.

"They'll evaluate it between today and tomorrow, but when a player has to retire, usually with a central defender, I hope I'm wrong, but it's usually not good news." said Arteta.

When asked if Mustafi's situation could alter January's Arsenal transfer plans and make a move for Pablo Mari more necessary, Arteta insisted that the Gunners were still in the market for new additions before Friday's deadline .

"I do not add. "We had a very clear intention of what we wanted to do in the market with the resources we have and, if we can do it, that's fine.

"But his physical state (Mustafi's physical state) will not change anything."

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has been linked to a transfer to Spain in January

Meanwhile, Arteta reiterated his desire to keep Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Emirates Stadium after reports linking the 30-year-old with a transfer to Barcelona.

Aubameyang, who has scored 14 goals in the Premier League so far this season, completed the last game of his three-game suspension during the Gunnemouth victory in the Gunnemouth, and Arteta can't wait to put the striker back in his side.

"I want Auba here 100 percent," Arteta said. "I am very happy with him and I cannot wait to have him available again after the suspension."

Homegrown duo Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah attacked to lead Arsenal beyond Bournemouth's fight for Eddie Howe.

The Cherries also had a player who achieved his academic score when striker Sam Surridge scored his first major goal for the club in additional time, but the Gunners held on.

Arteta greeted the young English trio Saka, Nketiah and Joe Willock.

"I'm very happy, I knew it was going to be difficult here," said Arteta. "Today we play against a very young team and we wanted to see their reaction, and I am very happy."

"In the first half I think we were really, very good. I am excited that everything we planned took shape in a good way."

"They are important, the core of that team at the moment. Therefore, to play with that responsibility, I really like it. The young players were great, their pace of work, and also for me the courage to play, to make great decisions and not just go for it.

"One looks at Nketiah by the bands and then, three seconds later, he is in the middle of the goal. He is always in the middle of the goal to score, and the way he works outside the ball is excellent."