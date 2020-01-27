Home Entertainment Michael Jordan: & # 39; Kobe Bryant was like a little brother...

Michael Jordan: & # 39; Kobe Bryant was like a little brother & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Michael Jordan has published a statement after the death of Kobe Bryant, revealing that he saw Bryant as a little brother for him.

"I am in shock at the tragic news of the death of Kobe and Gianna. Words cannot describe the pain I feel. I loved Kobe, he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often and I will miss them a lot." said Jordan.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©