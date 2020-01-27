Michael Jordan: & # 39; Kobe Bryant was like a little brother & # 39;

Michael Jordan has published a statement after the death of Kobe Bryant, revealing that he saw Bryant as a little brother for him.

"I am in shock at the tragic news of the death of Kobe and Gianna. Words cannot describe the pain I feel. I loved Kobe, he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often and I will miss them a lot." said Jordan.

"He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing father who loved his family deeply, and took pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball. Yvette joins me to send My deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers' organization and basketball fans around the world. "

Bryant, who spent his entire career with the Lakers, was an 18-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA first team led the Lakers to five NBA championships and scored 33,643 points in their 20-year NBA career. He retired from the 2015-16 season.