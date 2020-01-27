Memorial Day in the Holocaust: football unites while fans must fight hate and discrimination | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5559030df94d0f04f0009d00953ad52311% %MINIFYHTML5559030df94d0f04f0009d00953ad52312%

Frank Lampard, Jurgen Klopp and Harry Kane among players and managers in a new video produced by the National Holocaust Center and Museum and The Jewish News





Footballers and managers have joined in a video of Holocaust Memorial Day to urge fans to fight against hate and discrimination.

Thousands of events around the world will mark the event and football is playing its role by urging fans not to look the other way when players or fans face abuse and prejudice.

The video, produced by the National Holocaust Center and Museum and The Jewish News, features several managers and players from the Premier League, including Frank Lampard, Jurgen Klopp, Harry Kane and Virgil van Dijk.

Marc Cave, interim CEO of the Holocaust National Center and Museum, says his Holocaust Memorial Day video is aimed at the & # 39; silent majority & # 39; You must speak against hate and discrimination.

Marc Cave, interim CEO of the National Holocaust Center and Museum, produced the film and told Sky sports news from the impact you expect the video to have.

Cave said: "It's very good to have anti-racist campaigns, as we have done over the years, saying & # 39; don't be racist, it's not very nice & # 39;".

"This is aimed at the silent majority. We have all seen incidents in games over the years when people say vile things. It is up to the rest of us to face thugs."

"We are trying to nail a metaphorical finger to the chest of all good and normal fans to face the few who are not."

Chelsea recently became the first sports team in the world to adopt the functional definition of anti-Semitism of the International Alliance for Holocaust Remembrance (IHRA).

The move is the last step in his campaign & # 39; Say no to anti-Semitism & # 39 ;, launched in January 2018.

West Ham has followed Chelsea by adopting the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism and will mark the Holocaust before their Premier League game with Liverpool on Wednesday.