Meghan Markle's father threatens to do monthly interviews until she and Prince Harry contact him

Also in the interview with & # 39; Good Morning Britain & # 39 ;, the retired lighting director says he is embarrassed by Meghan and Harry's decision to resign as royal members & # 39; seniors & # 39 ;.

Meghan markleThomas Markle's father is pressing her and her husband, Prince Harry, to contact him as soon as possible. Speaking to "Good Morning Britain" on Monday, January 27, Thomas revealed his plan to give monthly interviews until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finish their silent treatment against him.

"I will give an interview and wait 30 days to receive an answer. If I do not receive one, I will try another interview. That is the only opportunity I have," said the retired lighting director. . "After this interview, if I don't receive news from someone in 30 days, I will try again. I don't want to sit quietly in my living room for the rest of my life waiting for someone to answer me."

"I have spoken and sent letters to Doria to get to Meghan too, and that has not happened. So no, I am at your mercy."

Also in the interview, Thomas said he was embarrassed by Meghan and Harry's decision to resign as "older" royal members, adding that he "didn't think [Meghan] was being intimidated in any way or form by racism." ".

"What they decided to do, that was, to me, embarrassing. I think when they got married they married royalty and they knew what they were getting into … I think they've hurt the queen. I think I've hurt royalty, and it just doesn't work to go to another country and serve England. It will never work. I'm a little embarrassed for them and I really feel sorry for the Queen, "he continued.

After the interview, viewers quickly criticized "Good Morning Britain" and Thomas, saying that the ITV program only added fuel to the fire. "Thomas Markle – & # 39; This is a family problem and should be resolved as a family & # 39;. Also Thomas Markle – goes on national television and makes a documentary about all private details," wrote a Twitter user.

"So boring of Thomas Markle and his interviews & # 39; exclusive & # 39 ;. Every time she does something you get & # 39; Thomas Markle gives her first interview since … … & # 39; It's not from Missing that he can't build a relationship with her is trying to take advantage of every opportunity he gets. Everything is boring, "added another.

"Families are members of the ghost family all the time. It's a shame GMB gives Thomas Markle a forum again. Just leave it," read another tweet. Meanwhile, someone else intervened: "Thomas Markle … All these issues should be discussed and resolved privately within the family … However, here he is sitting on national television giving his opinion on everything he can about Harry and Meghan and the royal family. and the media. "