Home Entertainment Megan Thee Stallion: "Men cheat because they are greedy!"

Megan Thee Stallion: "Men cheat because they are greedy!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Your ex may be casting a shadow, but Megan Thess Stallion believes there is a simple reason for men to cheat on their partners: they are simply greedy.

"I think men cheat just because they are greedy," he said during a recent interview with The Cruz Show of REAL 92.3.

"A man could be completely in love with his wife, but if it is something that seems to be the right thing at the time, I think he will slip. But he will remain in love and want to go home and now he is alone around the creation of crazy people. Women don't go crazy. Something drives them crazy. "

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©