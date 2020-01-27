Megan Thee Stallion: "Men cheat because they are greedy!"

Your ex may be casting a shadow, but Megan Thess Stallion believes there is a simple reason for men to cheat on their partners: they are simply greedy.

"I think men cheat just because they are greedy," he said during a recent interview with The Cruz Show of REAL 92.3.

"A man could be completely in love with his wife, but if it is something that seems to be the right thing at the time, I think he will slip. But he will remain in love and want to go home and now he is alone around the creation of crazy people. Women don't go crazy. Something drives them crazy. "

Meg left and left Moneybagg Yo for quite some time, but the couple separated not long after a woman came forward, claiming to have connected with Moneybagg behind the beautiful Houston's back.

Since the breakup, Meg has been linked to several artists, including YG and singer Trey Songz, but has not yet claimed anyone publicly.