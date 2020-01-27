Matt Fraser crashes in his GF parade on Meet the Frasers

She is beautiful, it's grace …

Matt Fraser steal the show in this fun clip of tonight's new Meet the frasers! And steps everywhere Alexa Papigiotis& # 39; focus while he is at it. Dazzling loafers on his feet, as well as the "bright,quot; personality of the psychic medium, as he points out, are difficult to lose.

"I love seeing that crown in you!" Matt exclaims at the beginning of the clip, interrupting a photo shoot that is supposed to star in Alexa's sports outfit before the Miss Rhode Island USA competition. There are two professionals in the staging and taking their picture, but all eyes turn to Fraser shortly after he enters the room.

"Maybe we could bring Matt and you together," suggests the photographer. "We have the camera, so why not?"

Something in Alexa's voice says that enthusiasm is not so mutual, but nonetheless agrees. Seconds later and her boyfriend has the photographer and his partner in hysteria.