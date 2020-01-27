Matt Fraser crashes in his GF parade on Meet the Frasers

She is beautiful, it's grace …
Matt Fraser steal the show in this fun clip of tonight's new Meet the frasers! And steps everywhere Alexa Papigiotis& # 39; focus while he is at it. Dazzling loafers on his feet, as well as the "bright,quot; personality of the psychic medium, as he points out, are difficult to lose.
"I love seeing that crown in you!" Matt exclaims at the beginning of the clip, interrupting a photo shoot that is supposed to star in Alexa's sports outfit before the Miss Rhode Island USA competition. There are two professionals in the staging and taking their picture, but all eyes turn to Fraser shortly after he enters the room.
"Maybe we could bring Matt and you together," suggests the photographer. "We have the camera, so why not?"
Something in Alexa's voice says that enthusiasm is not so mutual, but nonetheless agrees. Seconds later and her boyfriend has the photographer and his partner in hysteria.
"Matt, you are so used to this," says the partner, noting that he must "know the camera,quot; as he takes readings in front of one very often.
"Oh yes," he replies. "The camera loves me."
Papigiotis smiles when the couple of directors suggests that some photos be taken with Matt wearing his crown, but she makes the inner rubbing of the eyes seen in a confessional interview shortly after (during which he legitimately rolls his eyes).
"I wish I had some kind of remote control or an off button for Matt," she says. "Just so he doesn't steal my attention half the time."
Do you think it is a precise figure, or do these two balance each other? See how it feels after seeing the full clip above.
