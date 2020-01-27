Match report – B & # 39; mouth 1 – 2 Arsenal

%MINIFYHTMLac92e8ce49b9da9c27c7bbcc67ba646e11% %MINIFYHTMLac92e8ce49b9da9c27c7bbcc67ba646e12%

The Gunners are now undefeated in six games in all competitions under Mikel Arteta; Bournemouth's attention now changes to ensure the survival of the Premier League





Arsenal players celebrate Bukayo Saka's early goal in Bournemouth

Arsenal set a tie in the fifth round of the FA Cup in League One Portsmouth after waiting for a 2-1 victory against Bournemouth.

The Gunners did not waste time to advance at Vitality Stadium when Bukayo Saka (5) finished an excellent team move to give him the advantage before Eddie Nketiah (26), making his first outing since returning from a period of Leeds loan, doubled the advantage of the Mikel Arteta team.

After the break, Bournemouth looked for a way back to the game with Jack Simpson and Dan Gosling approaching, and they were finally given a lifesaver when substitute Sam Surridge scored in the fourth minute of an additional eight minutes.

Eddie Howe's team had one last chance to force a replay, but Lewis Cook's momentum failed to test goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez while the Gunners hoped to extend their unbeaten streak to six games in all competitions.

The Gunners now have a trip to Fratton Park that they are looking forward to next month, while Bournemouth, which is ranked 18th in the Premier League, must focus its attention on ensuring its top-level status.

More to follow …

Whats Next?

Bournemouth returns to action on Saturday when he receives Aston Villa in the Premier League; Start 3pm.

Burnley vs Arsenal Live

Arsenal plays next Sunday when they travel to Burnley in the Premier League, live in Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm. The start at Turf Moor is at 2pm.