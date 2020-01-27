Magic Johnson shares a heartfelt message after Kobe Bryant's death: & # 39; The best Laker of all time is gone & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML62421891f108d993fd38482cf0e5b6b611% %MINIFYHTML62421891f108d993fd38482cf0e5b6b612%

Magic Johnson said "the best Laker of all time is gone,quot; when Hall of Famer lamented the tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, known as Gigi, died after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, confirmed NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Bryant, five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, the Most Valuable Player in the league in 2008, is considered one of the greatest of all time after 20 years in Los Angeles, where the 41-year-old has two retired shirts at the Staples Center.

Johnson, another great Lakers champion and five-time champion, paid tribute to Bryant, who was recruited by the famous Los Angeles franchise in 1996.

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and the best Laker of all time is gone. It is hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor for male and female players. pic.twitter.com/NXsrXmCkkG – Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

"As I try to write this post, my mind is running. I am incredulous and have been crying all morning for this devastating news that Kobe and her little daughter, Gigi, died in a helicopter crash. Cookie (Johnson's wife) and I'm disconsolate, "Johnson wrote. "I love him, his family and what he represented on the court and off the court.

"My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and the best Laker of all time is gone. It's hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor for male and female players ".

"He gave his knowledge, time and talent to give private lessons to so many young people, university students and NBA and WNBA players. Words cannot express the impact he had on the game of basketball. I know basketball fans everywhere the world will miss him, especially the city of Los Angeles.

"He was an icon but he also did a lot for Los Angeles. He was passionate about serving the homeless and was an advocate for women's basketball. Training his daughter's basketball team brought him much happiness."

Kobe and I share many special conversations about life and basketball. We had a lot in common outside the court. I loved talking to him about Lakers basketball, being parents and husbands and how much we love Italy. I will miss those conversations a lot and him. pic.twitter.com/PIv7obzr2x – Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

"Kobe and I shared many special conversations about life and basketball. We had a lot in common outside the court. I loved talking to him about Lakers basketball, being parents and husbands and how much we love Italy. I will miss those conversations and A lot of him.

"Laker Nation, the basketball game and our city, will never be the same without Kobe. Cookie and I are praying for (Bryant's wife) Vanessa, her beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, as well as her parents Joe and Pam and her sisters.

"We will always be here for the Bryant family. We love you forever. # 8 # 24,quot;

Johnson's rival on the court, Larry Bird, also paid tribute to Bryant in a statement issued through the Indiana Pacers.

"I know we will all fight to find the words that express our sense of deep pain and tragic loss of losing Kobe and her daughter, Gianna," said Bird, a Boston Celtics icon.

"Kobe was not only an icon in the sports field, he was a man of the world and touched so many lives and communities in the most positive ways.

"His star continued to rise every day and he knew no limits due to his many intellectual and creative talents and his desire to give back to others: his passion for the game, for his family and for others was evident in everything he achieved.

"My family and I send our condolences to Kobe's family, our hearts are broken."