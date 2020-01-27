Love and hip hop The daughter of the Atlanta star Sierra Gates jumped between parents and children in high school in Atlanta

Sierra Gates is furious after her daughter was attacked in her place of education. What makes things worse is that a parent of another student was accused of participating in the fight!

The owner of the glamor shop rose to fame on Instagram, where she shows her cosmetology business. Her love story and hip hop in Atlanta involves a love triangle with her ex and her current boyfriend.

Sierra is often the voice of reason and has also served as a support system for his co-stars and even his ex-boyfriend when his son was tragically killed.

Last week, the reality star appeared at a local Atlanta news station where he told the story that another teenager and his parents jumped from their son.

Not only did he fear for his daughter's life, but he also questioned how another adult could access the grounds of North Atlanta High School to even have physical contact with his son.

Sierra wrote in an Instagram post what happened that shocking day.

It reads, in part: ‘My daughter "NO,quot; was the aggressor. I received a text message from my baby at 10:00 am saying that this girl continues to harass me in my text message saying she wants to fight. She also called her dad. I told him to try to prevent me from telling someone and I will be there as soon as I leave work. I was literally leaving work in an hour. At 12 noon I received another call from my baby shouting saying "mom, mom girl here in the bathroom trying to fight." I asked to speak with the mother to try to reason not to hit my baby 2 minutes later, the phone fell and the woman and her daughter were attacking my baby. North Atlanta high # 1, an adult should never be able to enter a school without supervision. I am afraid for the safety of my son and the other children. # 2 The school let this lady run away from the school grounds with a clear escape after attacking my son. # 3 I had to lift hell just to get a police report and when I finally received the report, they didn't even want to put the report that it was a battery for a minor. "

Fortunately, the adult involved in the violent incident was arrested and charged with assault, disrupting public school and contributing to the crime of a minor.



