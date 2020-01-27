Louis Tomlinson plans to marry Eleanor Calder in the future

%MINIFYHTMLad490e0ffd3db562997006fb3d1c055e11% %MINIFYHTMLad490e0ffd3db562997006fb3d1c055e12%

WENN / Instagram / Avalon

By opening his personal life in a newspaper interview, the One Direction member also confirms that his new single & # 39; Walls & # 39; It was about his past breaks.

Up News Info –

Louis Tomlinson He has insisted that he will marry his girlfriend Eleanor Calder, after confessing that he has "screwed things up" many times.

The on / off couple revived their relationship in 2017 and has been stronger than ever since, with fans anticipating that a compromise could be on the cards.

When opening his personal life in an interview with the British newspaper The Sun, the creator of successes "Kill My Mind" confessed that although the couple is not yet engaged, he is definitely in his plans for the future.

%MINIFYHTMLad490e0ffd3db562997006fb3d1c055e13% %MINIFYHTMLad490e0ffd3db562997006fb3d1c055e14%

"Yes, I saw some of those (engagement rumors)," he said. "It's not true, but the luxury with Eleanor is that I've known her before (Only one direction& # 39; s) first single "What Makes You Beautiful", so he felt all the growth of everything. "

When asked about marriage, he added: "One day, yes, I can imagine it. If you ask me if I am going to marry her? Yes, I think so! And more children, I would say yes." The singer has a son, Freddie Reign, four, with former Briana Jungwirth.

Louis also confirmed that his new single "Walls", the tune of the title of his solo debut, was written about the couple's past breakups, adding: "You learn from your mistakes, and the song is about owning them, Raise your hands and say "I know what I did was wrong, but now I understand it a little better."