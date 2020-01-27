Louis Tomlinson admits & # 39; bitter & # 39; feeling about the conversations surrounding the death of the sister

%MINIFYHTMLcc1c10f6b7735b325e01700bb5bc13f511% %MINIFYHTMLcc1c10f6b7735b325e01700bb5bc13f512%

Opening up on the difficult time he had to endure after Felicite's death, the One Direction member confesses that & # 39; was not prepared & # 39; for fans to be so supportive.

Louis Tomlinson He admitted that he initially felt very "bitter" about the number of conversations surrounding the death of his sister Felicite.

First Only one direction Star's 18-year-old sister died after an accidental overdose of a combination of cocaine, the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and pain relievers, in March 2019, and a coroner then registered a misfortune verdict regarding her death.

Speaking to the British newspaper The Sun, Louis confessed that he "was not prepared" for fans to be so supportive during the difficult time.

"Initially, when the news came out last year, I was bitter because of the fact that everyone was talking about it," he said. "Many people speculated online about what could have happened."

"They told me that it was the reality of the situation, and that I had to accept it. So that's the negative side, but a positive side and something I wasn't prepared to feel was the love of my fans."

He continued: "I was not ready to feel that way, but I really needed it at that time. What was difficult was for people to speculate on the details immediately, discuss online what could have happened when nobody really knew it and talk about me. family ".

The singer of "Kill My Mind" has gone through some difficult years, she also lost her mother, Johannah Deakin, after her battle against leukemia in December 2016.

Louis recently assured fans that he is now in a "good place," as he plans to release his solo debut album, "Walls," on Friday, January 31.