Lots of tears and weight loss in The Biggest Loser: Look!

"My mother started using drugs when I was eight years old. I struggled to have confidence all my life." Micah Collum reveals.

"The reason I am here is simple: I am here for my family, I am here to be healthy for them and to live a longer life," contestant Jim DiBattista admits

In spite of all the challenges, the advance causes great triumphs and a great loss of weight for the increasingly fit contestants. "We really love each other," says one contestant. "These people will be in my life forever."

"This is more than just weight loss for people. They want to change their lives," Lugo adds.

Check out the previous emotional supertease and don't miss the premiere of The big loser Tuesday, January 28 at 9 p.m. in United States!

(E! And USA are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Scroll down to learn even more about the 12 contestants.