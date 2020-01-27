Lots of tears and weight loss in The Biggest Loser: Look!

Blood, sweat and tears … literally!
ME! News has the first exclusive glimpse of what will come this season in the US. The big loser. The emotional supertease anticipates the rigorous mental and physical transformations that the 12 contestants will suffer during their weight loss trips.
"I miss my daughter very much," contestant Domenico Brugellis reveals before breaking into tears. "There will come a time when I will see her again and I want her to see a new father."
In addition to the difficult physical challenges and intense workouts in the gym with new trainers. Steve Cook Y Erica Lugo and host Bob harper, we listen to the background stories that lead to the weight gain of the contestants.
"My mother started using drugs when I was eight years old. I struggled to have confidence all my life." Micah Collum reveals.
"The reason I am here is simple: I am here for my family, I am here to be healthy for them and to live a longer life," contestant Jim DiBattista admits
In spite of all the challenges, the advance causes great triumphs and a great loss of weight for the increasingly fit contestants. "We really love each other," says one contestant. "These people will be in my life forever."
"This is more than just weight loss for people. They want to change their lives," Lugo adds.
(E! And USA are part of the NBCUniversal family)
