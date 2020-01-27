Los Angeles Chargers move from Philip Rivers | NFL news

Watch the Super Bowl LIV live from Miami on Sky Sports Action from 10 p.m. Sunday





Rivers has been with the Chargers since the 2004 season

The Los Angeles Chargers informed Philip Rivers that they are moving away from the veteran quarterback, according to reports.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports revealed the story on Monday.

"The Chargers moved from Philip Rivers," he said in & # 39; The Herd with Colin Cowherd & # 39 ;.

Glazer's comments come immediately after Rivers moved his wife and nine children from southern California to Florida recently.

Rivers, 38, told reporters after the Chargers' final season game on December 29 that he would like to continue playing football, even if the franchise didn't bring him back for a 17th season.

In 2019, the Chargers fought for a 5-11 record. Rivers threw for 4,615 yards, but connected only 23 touchdown passes, its lowest total since 2017. It also threw 20 interceptions.

Rivers has been with the Chargers organization since an exchange for draft day with the New York Giants by Eli Manning in 2004 sent him to San Diego. Rivers' four-year, $ 83.25 million contract expired at the end of the 2019 season.

Rivers played behind Drew Brees in his first two seasons with the Chargers and is 123-101 as the holder of the Chargers. It occupies the sixth place of all time in the NFL in aerial yards (59,271), full passes (4,908) and touchdown passes (397).

It has been remarkably long lasting, starting each game for 14 consecutive seasons.

