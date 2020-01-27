Lizzo nervous after tripping and dropping his Grammy award

The creator of hits & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; apparently she is still in shock and disbelief after the little accident, moments after she won the Best Pop Solo Performance in the Grammys 2020.

Lizzo I had a small accident behind the scenes after winning a trophy for the Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The "Juice" raptor was captured in a video that said: "I fell and dropped the Grammy! What got damn!" while walking behind the scenes moments after collecting the prize.

Apparently still nervous and in shock after the accident, it took a second to answer a question from Kevin Frazier of ET, who asked him about his feelings after winning the prize. "Let me go back to it. I'm above this moment, I'm floating all over the place right now," he said.

"I can't tell you, I will tell you tomorrow," he added. On a more serious note, he shared: "I feel really humiliated and honest and I am shocked." He struggled to continue his words before adding with a laugh: "I love my mommy."

When asked what he would say to his youngest self, who was still struggling to find his way, about his great night at the Grammy, he replied: "She wouldn't believe me. But she would believe in herself and that's all that matters." .

Before Lizzo left, the interviewer asked him what happened that caused him to leave his Grammy. Laughing at the flub, he said: "Girl, I tripped." However, it is unknown if Lizzo's Grammy broke or is still in a piece after the accident.

Lizzo won the Best Pop Solo Performance for his great success "Truth Hurts". In his acceptance speech, he conveyed a message that urged people to rise among themselves. "We need to continue spreading," he said. "Let's keep making music that frees people."

"If I hadn't contacted, I wouldn't have met my best friends … I don't know where I would be now, sleep in my car?" He continued, before thanking collaborators such as film director Quinn Wilson, producer Ricky Reed and the Atlantic Records team before concluding his speech with "Get Up!"