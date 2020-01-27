Liverpool coach Thomas Gronnemark explains his role | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6677bc5a0565d1556adcb10ac2f50a6d11% %MINIFYHTML6677bc5a0565d1556adcb10ac2f50a6d12%





Liverpool coach Thomas Gronnemark is passionate about his role.

In a secret place in Germany, Thomas Gronnemark is working hard. He has to take a flight in the morning, but before that, far from the club's Melwood training ground, the Liverpool kick-off coach is analyzing the video of the victory over Manchester United. Each serve will be seen.

%MINIFYHTML6677bc5a0565d1556adcb10ac2f50a6d13% %MINIFYHTML6677bc5a0565d1556adcb10ac2f50a6d14%

For most, this is a superficial element of 90 minutes. For Gronnemark, the man who broke the world record for the longest throw at 51.33 meters, is something very different.

"I am not the first person in the world to think about shots," he says. Sky sports. "I am the first person in the world in always Be thinking about throw-in. It's my profession ".

Liverpool's appointment of a service coach has divided the opinion since it was learned that they were working with Gronnemark in the fall of 2018. Some saw it as evidence of Jurgen Klopp's appetite for innovation. Others considered the movement with mockery.

A second wave of criticism came after Gronnemark received some credit for the fact that the late Liverpool winner away from Wolves emerged from a serve situation. This was the twelfth goal that Klopp's team scored after a serve this season. But not everyone was impressed.

Former Liverpool favorite Steve Nicol mocked the suggestion that it had something to do with Gronnemark. It seems that the idea of ​​a service coach is too much for some.

That is nothing new for Gronnemark.

"Since I started in 2004, people have been laughing at the idea of ​​launch coaching. It's very strange for some people. How can you be passionate about shooting?"

This resistance to change is very familiar in football.

3:00 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory against Wolves FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory against Wolves

"It's a culture," Gronnemark explains. "Football started 140 years ago. I am 44 years old and, as far as I can remember, nobody has talked about serves. You can watch a game on your TV and a team will lose a ball from a throw-in, and that happens a lot for most of the teams, and the commentators say nothing at all. They look at them. They don't say a word.

"Then, if the same player loses the ball seconds later when he passes it with his feet, he will say: & # 39; Ooh, it was a bad pass & # 39;. When he does it twice, they will say he is not having a good game. If he does it three times, they will say he doesn't belong to the team. That's just football culture. From my point of view, it's totally weird. "

TWO types of CRITISM! CONSTRUCTION: where people suggest a potential improvement based on knowledge and make people or projects grow THE DESTRUCTIVE – where people criticize from an uninformed position, or do it for self-promotion What do you choose? – Thomas Gronnemark (@ThomasThrowin) January 25, 2020

That is why watching the game can be a frustrating experience for the Danish. When all goes well, he is pleased to see the eight teams from all over the world with whom he works independently. As for the rest, seeing those sides can be a struggle.

"I know I'm being a little subjective here, but the teams I'm training, I don't see that quality of serve anywhere else," he says. "There has been a little improvement. I say a little because it is not much. There are teams that are really bad and teams that are bad or normal. These are Premier League clubs with billions of pounds."

Gronnemark photographed with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Fortunately for Gronnemark, having money and being willing to adopt new ideas are not mutually exclusive. Klopp demonstrated it when he picked up the phone and made the call.

Gronnemark freely admits that some of those who seek his advice are desperate. "The clubs that are really in trouble," he says. The clubs that have tried everything else.

But it feels even more significant than when an article appeared with Gronnemark in the German press two years ago, Liverpool and RB Leipzig were among the first two clubs to contact him. In addition to FC Midtjylland, the Danish side famous for its statistics-based approach, now works with Ajax, another one so often at the forefront of innovation.

The four clubs currently head their respective leagues.

"They get in touch because they are innovative and open-minded. They are clubs that are always thinking of new ways to improve and are willing to give things time."

This healthy curiosity, this awareness that progress comes from appreciating what you don't know as well as what you do, was the catalyst that began his journey with Liverpool.

"It was the same thing Jurgen Klopp told me when he called me in July 2018," says Gronnemark. "He told me: & # 39; We had a good season in 2017/18. Fourth in the Premier League and a Champions League final. But we lost the ball all the time from the kickoffs. & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Gronnemark was delighted to be approached by Liverpool in 2018

That conversation changed his life. Shortly after, Klopp was asked about the presentation and replied: "When I heard about Thomas Gronnemark, it was clear that I wanted to meet him. When I met him, it was 100 percent clear that I wanted to hire him."

It's not just that Gronnemark's profile has risen: if Liverpool wants to know, everyone wants to know, and that's quite useful when working independently. It's just that working with Liverpool also changed the nature of his work. The focus changed.

"A lot of people think that my work is about long shots," Gronnemark explains. "Of course, it's about long shots. I can also train that. FC Midtjylland scored 35 goals in four seasons that way. You can do it if you have the right team. But what I found is that the teams just wanted my knowledge in the long shots, you could measure that.

"My breakthrough came when Jurgen Klopp called me. This year I am training eight different professional teams around the world, spending most of my time with Liverpool and Ajax. But I can say that if Jurgen had not called me, I would continue being a bit frustrated as a throw-in coach because all the teams just wanted the long shots.

"With Liverpool and Ajax, long kicks are not his style, so I'm also focusing on the quick and smart serves that I started working around 2007. That is about possession. How can we keep possession when? We are throwing a serve under pressure? How can we create opportunities and score goals in those service situations?

Gronnemark working with the Belgian Gent club players in January

Put it that way and it is obvious why it is worth working on looting. Ball retention has never been so important. Transitions after possession is lost have never been so important. Finding ways to keep that ball better can make a big difference.

It simply means forgetting everything you thought you knew.

"People have always been told to throw the ball along the line. It doesn't matter if it's a professional club, an amateur club or when you were a child at school. What I would say is that it is the worst advice anyone can Give yourself a throw-in.

"Normally, we call them 50-50 situations because they are grieving situations, but they should be called 30-70 or 20-80 situations because there is a very big risk that if you are just throwing it on the line then you will lose the ball

"Some might say it's better to lose it 30 yards down the line than to lose it here. It's true. But you have the ball. Why not try to keep it or create an opportunity for this situation?"

That is exactly what Liverpool is doing now.

Roberto Firmino's winning goal against Wolves came from a throw-in

"There was an offline analysis in the network in September 2019. It was not my numbers or Liverpool numbers. One person looked at the throw-outs when there was pressure with the brand in all the big clubs in Europe and discovered that in the Season 2017/18, Liverpool retained possession 45.4 percent of the time when they had a serve under pressure.

"In my first season with the club, that improved to 68.4 percent. We went from third place last from shots under pressure to number one. You can say it's quite simple, it's just a throw-in. But if you have the ball, you can create one chance, score a goal or just keep possession and keep control. If you lose the ball, it's when you have a problem. "

Could it be a coincidence that Liverpool is keeping the ball much better from the serves? There is a fairly large clue that this is not the case. What is the name of the only team in Europe that kept the ball better than last season? Midtjylland FC.

The change is dramatic, but even man himself does not believe that everything is due to him. "It's a combination of things. It's not me who enters and puts my ideas in a football club, it's about integrating those principles into the club's style of play. I don't go to Liverpool and tell them how to play or how to press ". I do my best to integrate myself. "

That is why, in one sense if not another, Gronnemark is inclined to agree with Nicol. The Scotsman was emphatic in his opinion that when Alexander-Arnold had the ball, "he saw what he was doing and did it,quot;, he was not implementing the instructions of the training camp of a service coach.

But that is exactly what Gronnemark wants players to do.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of those who have accepted Gronnemark's ideas.

"Some people think that my training is like an NFL playbook," he says. "Now we do this, now we do that. Yes, you can do that sometimes. We have some special things we do. But many times it's about giving players options and then they have to make a decision."

"I'm working with them on approximately 20 different shots. We have different assignments for different players and you don't learn that in a week. It's a process. I work with the players but the players are working with the coaches when I'm not there either.

"One of the most important things I can see is that, while we have the principles, the players have been making some adjustments for themselves where they are using them and being creative. That is my greatest joy when the players do something for themselves. ".

Gronnemark has needed thick skin over the years, especially in recent times. But seeing your ideas embraced by those who matter, witnessing the impact of your work, is a vindication of all the effort you have made. He admits that it took time to accept everything.

"I don't know if you have the phrase in England, but in Denmark we say we are pinching our arms. It's a bit like that. Is this real? It's like a dream to work with the biggest teams in the world and be a small part of the Success in Liverpool.

"I think we all had that feeling the next day when you wake up and wonder if it was a dream. I felt that way during each of the first 14 days in Liverpool. Every day was a dream and every day I realized that it was a dream,quot;. real. He really messed with my brain. It's totally wild. "

But the work is not finished. Like Klopp's own mantra in recent times, there is still room for improvement. Gronnemark insists that Liverpool serves can still improve.

"We are working all the time," he adds. "It's not just the technique. It's not just how to throw fast, but when to throw fast. Like any other part of the game, you have to keep working on it. You would never say that, OK, you've been trained on that for 18 months, you can stop Now, of course, you don't stop. It's the same with the serves.

"I could work during the next decade in Liverpool and you would still see improvements."

However, Gronnemark wants more than that. Hope there is a time when shots are not seen by some as a joke. He wants to improve Liverpool. But he won't stop there.

"Only from the point of view of entertainment, you don't want teams to lose it every time they have the ball at their feet," he says. "It's the same for a throw-in. My goal is not only to improve the clubs I am working with but to improve football in general."

"There are great margins of improvement. In two years I think we will see much better pitches and, hopefully, we will enjoy the pitches more. I am totally sure that over time they will not only be players and coaches enjoying the kicks more but also the fans ".

And with that, Gronnemark returns to work. It has serves to analyze.