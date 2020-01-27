Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, oozes sensuality in the Pro Bowl

%MINIFYHTML69c3b53adcbecacbaaf17edab97b32c911% %MINIFYHTML69c3b53adcbecacbaaf17edab97b32c912%

Instagram

Fans rush to leave effusive comments about her daring appearance, saying, "How bad **", while others get excited about the daughter of the Grammy-winning artist and call her "Classyyy and Sassy."

Up News Info –

Reginae Carter It is never shy to show your curves. The daughter of little Wayne He was seen looking bold while decorating the red carpet at the Pro Bowl on Sunday, January 26.

For her look that day, the influential 21-year-old social media opted for a black bra with molded cups instead of a shirt. To look a bit modest, Reginae wore a jacket that featured a neon green grid pattern over her underwear.

She further accentuated her enviable hourglass figure by fastening the two buttons of her jacket. As for the funds, Reginae chose a pair of shorts that were apparently extremely short to the point that they were not visible. Completing her look were the pointed black ankle boots and a small black leather bag in matching color.

%MINIFYHTML69c3b53adcbecacbaaf17edab97b32c913% %MINIFYHTML69c3b53adcbecacbaaf17edab97b32c914%

"I am the shiii and I promise to say this in the humblest way @nfl @thecheckdown # probowl2020," so he captioned the image next to a video of his show of his outfit and body.

<br />

Fans rushed to leave effusive comments under the post. "How bad **," wrote one in the comments section. Meanwhile, a person was eager to know the details about his outfit of the day, saying: "Attire, please!"

<br />

"Classyyy & Sassy," added an Instagram user and others thought Nae looked "cuuuute" in that set. However, a user had a different opinion when it came to its top, suggesting that "a pure blouse would have been magnificent."

<br />

Nae's incredible figure surely didn't come overnight. He recently revealed "The secret of my small waist," which included "training band and good hard work." He posted a series of videos of her going to the gym, offering fans a glimpse of her exercise routine.