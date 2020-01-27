Lil Nas X brings laughs with a video of him looking bored while showering female strippers with money

%MINIFYHTMLd2baa166b6b0726e8ecf4e1a88e3e5e211% %MINIFYHTMLd2baa166b6b0726e8ecf4e1a88e3e5e212%

The success creator of & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; He joined Lizzo in a strip club after attending the 2020 Grammy Awards, but the latter was apparently the only one who had fun there.

Lil Nas X Y Lizzo He went to a strip club after his victory at the 2020 Grammy Awards, although it seemed that the latter was the only one who had fun there. Since then, a video has gone viral and shows the rapper of "Old Town Road" looking bored and without interest while throwing money at the female strippers during the party.

In the video, Nas was seen singing his song "Panini" while bathing the strippers with money. However, he didn't seem excited at all while Lizzo was clearly enjoying the moment by his side. His expression in the video was so funny that people couldn't help reacting to it. "WHY ARE YOU LAUNCHING MONEY LIKE THAT GOODBYE LMFAOOOO," commented one.

"THIS IS SENDING ME PLEASE, he doesn't want to be there," said another, while others pointed out that his sexuality was the reason he didn't seem interested in the video. "LMFAOOO LOVES ME HOW LIL NAS X IS NOT ENJOYING CAUSES HIS GAY," someone wrote. "Lol is not entertaining although he should have gone to a strip club for gay men." A different person could relate to him, "Lil nasse mentally throwing out those who don't even LOOK at the strippers because he's gay is my mood forever."

Nas himself responded to the fans' reaction and said: "I was throwing it to the beat." When a follower asked: "WHY WOULD YOU BORED?", He simply replied: "Because I am, you know," suggesting that it was because he is gay.

Nas left as gay on June 30, 2019, the last day of Pride Month. Speaking about his father's reaction to him, he said in a recent interview with Variety that he was surprised at first, but that made Nas approach his father. "It's still the initial phase. I still don't feel comfortable bringing a boy," he said.