Lil Durk denies being cheated by his girlfriend

The rapper & # 39; Signed to the streets & # 39; He insists that he and his girlfriend / baby Indian mom are good even though Internet chatters suggest they are going through a bad time.

Lil durk He made clear the rumors that suggest that his Indian girlfriend cheated on him. Despite reports that they broke up, he insisted that everything was fine. "LIFE IS GOOD …… WE ARE GOOD ……. SHE IS GOOD," the rapper posted on Instagram.

The 27-year-old rap star added in his story: "India didn't cheat on me at 1000000 for that and respects itself. As much as we never let the Internet break our house, everyone can keep trying. We don't do it." . t care frfr ".

Lil Durk and India provoked speculation that they took a break after it was revealed that they had deleted photos and stopped following on Instagram. "If you lie in your face, don't trust her," he also posted a cryptic note on Twitter.

However, he soon tried to minimize the rumors with his next message, "Don't believe in the rumors." He also told his followers online: "Every internet doesn't believe half of that."

He later cited Young thug as a warning to the men who tried to flirt with India while going through a difficult time. "I will leave this here," he wrote. "Don't shoot you, try to be the only one to comfort my dog ​​while we do it."

Lil Durk began dating India in 2017. They welcomed a girl in 2018. It is not the first time the couple separates, since once he tweeted: "India and I broke up for 2 minutes and 21 seconds and came back to be together. "