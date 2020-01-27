Lewis Hamilton: Kobe Bryant was & # 39; one of our great & # 39; on the sport

%MINIFYHTMLafcd562f54219247974efbe57ebfd1dc11% %MINIFYHTMLafcd562f54219247974efbe57ebfd1dc12%

Lewis Hamilton said the sports world has lost "one of our greats,quot; after the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The great NBA and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

Hamilton published a sincere tribute to the sports icon on social networks.

"I just woke up to this devastating news and it saddens me to know that we lost one of our greats," said Hamilton.

"@kobebryant was one of the best athletes and was a great inspiration to many, including me. I am deeply saddened by his family and also by all the people around the world who admired him."

"May he, his daughter and the other passengers involved rest in peace."

Hamilton's feelings and shock were shared by many others in Formula 1, with numerous tributes to Bryant published on Sunday.