Leeds United: Is Marcelo Bielsa's threat to the Premier League promotion under threat? The | Soccer news

"I can understand the anxiety in the crowd when the key moments to win the game don't go as we want," Marcelo Bielsa admitted after Leeds's 2-0 loss to Sheffield on Wednesday in January.

"There is a sense of doubt in the whole team when things are not going to plan." Having been at the helm during the failure of the play-offs last season, the modest Argentine feels the pain at a level similar to that of the suffered fans.

With his team's control over a result between the first two, seemingly relaxing every week, we take a look at the factors that hinder their progress …

The situation

It all started very well for Leeds. When they quickly passed through Bristol City 3-1 on the opening Sunday of the season, the heartbreak that had developed on Elland Road less than three months earlier began to fade from memory; When they sat on top after five games, having won four and conceded only three, it almost disappeared.

Marcelo Bielsa's team remains second in the table, just one point behind West Brom

The narrow 1-0 losses to Swansea and Charlton, along with a 2-1 setback in the unmanaged Millwall on October 5, saw Leeds fall to fifth, but his recovery powers shone after the international break, with a Unbeaten streak of 10 games lifting them back to the second. However, things soon began to crumble.

On December 14, Cardiff recovered 3-0 to secure a point on Elland Road, with an exciting 5-4 victory over Birmingham 15 days later, intercepting 1-1 draws with Preston and West Brom. The defensive strength that had seen them concede only 10 goals in the first 21 games was beginning to decrease and continued to do so in their two most recent games, when Sheffield Wednesday and QPR put them aside.

For Leeds fans, this is becoming an agonizing and familiar story. Top for big stripes of the first half of last season in the second, a 2-0 loss to Hull on December 29, 2018, launched a drastic change in fortune and only once won more than two consecutive games . It is probably not an exaggeration to suggest that they were in free fall.

What the statistics say …

If the results do not clarify enough, the statistics behind the fall of Leeds are not encouraging for reading, with a marked drop in passes and successful shots, although possession has seen a slight increase in recent weeks.

The first 21 games of the Leeds season compared to the last seven First 21 games Per game Last seven games Per game Goals scored 32 1.5 eleven 1.6 Objectives granted 10 0.5 0.5 14 2.0 Successful passes 8553 407.3 2609 372.7 Pitch accuracy 80.7% – 78.3% – Possession 64.22% – 64.98% – Shots Faced 186 8.9 75 10.7

Not only that, the statistics of goalkeeper Kiko Casilla are also somewhat worrisome. Having made 2.24 saves per game in the first 21 games of the season, the Spaniard has drastically reduced 1.1 per game in the last seven games without once having a clean sheet. He also conceded 14 in that period, with a saving percentage that fell from 82.46 percent to 36.36 per game.

Kalvin Phillips suspension

Another imminent concern is that Leeds will be forced to try to stop his streak without the influential defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Possibly the leading artist of Bielsa's reign so far, the 24-year-old was shown a direct red card in the 1-0 loss in QPR on January 18 after a reckless onslaught against Rangers defender Geoff Cameron .

Kalvin Phillips will miss the next three Leeds games, against Millwall, Wigan and Nottingham Forest

Ben White, an expert in Brighton, an expert in the center or in front of the defense, is being prepared to move forward to take the place of his teammate, but has not yet played there this season, how he will do in the next three Remaining games about to see. However, a quick look at the statistics reveals that you have great boots to fill.

Record of the Leeds Championship since August 4, 2019 With Phillips Without Phillips Average goals for 1.6 1.2 Average goals against 1.0 1.4 Points per match 1.9 1.2 Shots received per game 9.2 eleven Percentage of profit 55.1% 40%

Phillips has lost only five of Bielsa's 74 games in charge and, on average, Leeds not only concedes fewer goals when he plays, but also concedes fewer shots, scores more goals and scores more points per game.

Squad Depth

Since his surprise date in the summer of 2018, Bielsa has made it clear that he likes to work with a team smaller than most. He believes that a more united group means that players will play more games and, as a result, everyone will focus on the same ultimate goal: return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

Leeds lost to Derby in the Sky Championship play-off semifinal in May 2019

In his first game, a 3-1 victory at home against Stoke in August 2018, he had the luxury of Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Pontus Jansson and Jack Harrison on the bench; In the final game of the regular season, a 3-2 loss to relegated Ipswich, the spaces were largely occupied by inexperienced teenagers, including the 17-year-old Ryan Edmondson and Mateusz Bogusz. Due in large part to injuries, with more than 20 games under his belt, Jack Clarke, 18, was a relative veteran; It was not a squad properly equipped for promotion.

When Bielsa took stock of the situation in the summer, after the failed play-off campaign, said former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson Sky sports news In August I was "worried,quot; that the squad size would not increase. No funds were spent on the additions to the first team, however, White, Helder Costa and Eddie Nketiah loan firms filled fans with hope; Harrison and Clarke also signed on loan, and the latter was sold to Tottenham in a £ 11 million deal.

For the most part, depth has not been a big problem this term, with Roberts and Adam Forshaw as the only long-term absentees, but the experience on the bench has begun to run out lately, with Ezgjan Alioski as the only player in Han Played more than 30 games for the club.

Arrivals were limited this time last year, with Kiko Casilla as the only important entry, but there is no doubt that the club's business this time has been a reaction to its downfall. Ian Carlo Poveda is expected to add a much-needed spark on any flank, with the highly qualified RB Leipzig forward, Jean-Kevin Augustin, the solution in front of the goal.

Leeds striker's riddle

A long-standing debate, at one point, an enigma, ended earlier this month when striker Nketiah was withdrawn from his loan by Arsenal after starting only four of his 19 club appearances and was unable to displace Bamford at front.

Speaking to the Sky Sports EFL podcastDavid Prutton spoke about the signing of Augustin's loan and his hopes for the 22-year-old during his stay on Elland Road.

He said: "With any signing, no matter where they came from, it's certainly a lot for a Leeds fan to get excited. As always, the test is in the pudding; if he enters, he starts running, then he will fall in love with This endless amateur group.

"I am intrigued to see the way it fits in the way Bielsa wants to play football. He has been very focused on the way he approaches it; very much on the staff he has wanted to use. With Augustin, he is similar to Nketiah. He is 22 years old, so he is not a baby in any way, nor is he the older player who perhaps thought they could bring to the front.

"I would be surprised if we saw something similar to Nketiah's situation, where we had a player who rarely started a football game, and if Leeds' problems continue to move forward, then Bielsa has to seriously think about starting a player like that.

"The other side of bringing signatures is how I could stimulate someone else. Bamford might think he has to take his finger out or Pablo Hernández might think he is the player who will push them to the next level. It is, hopefully, a good deal for everyone. round."

Will Bielsa's men rediscover their form?

The next thing for Leeds is Millwall's visit to Elland Road on January 28. The aforementioned loss to the Lions in The Den was a great shock given the stark contrast in their respective league positions in October, but only eight points separate them now. .

They will undoubtedly face more severe tests in the coming months, with Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Bristol City to play in just seven days, but February seems to have the potential to define its season.