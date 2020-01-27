LeBron James shares final conversation with Kobe Bryant in tribute

Lebron James is wearing Kobe BryantThe legacy.

Like the rest of the world, LeBron never thought that the late and great Kobe Bryant would die at the tender age of 41. But for LeBron, it felt even more surreal to know about Kobe and his "niece." Gianna Bryantdeath, because he had talked to the 41-year-old man just a few hours before his helicopter crashed.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, the star shares: "I'm not ready, but here I go. Man (I'm) sitting here trying to write something for this post, but every time I try I start to cry again thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / brotherhood we had "

The father of three children then reveals that he spoke with Kobe on Sunday morning when he and the Lakers were heading back to Los Angeles, having played against the 76ers the night before. "I didn't think a little in a million years that it would be the last conversation we would have," says LeBron.