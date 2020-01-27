LeBron James shares final conversation with Kobe Bryant in tribute

Lebron James is wearing Kobe BryantThe legacy.
Like the rest of the world, LeBron never thought that the late and great Kobe Bryant would die at the tender age of 41. But for LeBron, it felt even more surreal to know about Kobe and his "niece." Gianna Bryantdeath, because he had talked to the 41-year-old man just a few hours before his helicopter crashed.
In an Instagram post on Monday night, the star shares: "I'm not ready, but here I go. Man (I'm) sitting here trying to write something for this post, but every time I try I start to cry again thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / brotherhood we had "
The father of three children then reveals that he spoke with Kobe on Sunday morning when he and the Lakers were heading back to Los Angeles, having played against the 76ers the night before. "I didn't think a little in a million years that it would be the last conversation we would have," says LeBron.
The 35-year-old reveals that he is "disconsolate and devastated,quot; by the loss of his "brother,quot;, with whom he played in the US Olympic Games team. UU. In 2008 and 2012 and competed throughout his career. This is a feeling shared by Shaq, Dwyane Wade, Magic johnson and many others who grew up admiring and cheering for the late NBA star.
"Man, I love you, big brother. My heart is with Vanessa and the children. I promise you that I will continue with your legacy, man! You mean a lot to all of us, especially #LakerNation," he continues. "And it's my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it up! Please, give me the strength of the heavens above and take care of me! I have them here!"
The Lakers player concludes: "There is much more I want to say but I can't now because I can't get over it! Until we meet my brother again!"
Diego Azubel / EPA / Shutterstock
Before his death, Kobe saying The press when he retired from LeBron would become "the old statesman,quot; in his absence. This was shown to be true on Saturday, when James beat Bryant by third place in the all-time list of NBA scorers. It was an even more emotional moment because it happened in Bryant's hometown, Philadelphia. Bryant himself marked this achievement on Twitter by sharing, "Continue advancing the game @KingJames. Much respect to my brother # 33644,quot;.
As LeBron has said time and again, Bryant was and always will be an inspiration to him. He told the press after the game that he will always remember meeting LeBron for the first time when he was in high school. "I was just trying to absorb everything I could," he said. remembered. "I remember that one thing he said was that if you want to try and be good at it, and you want to be one of the greats, you have to put the job."
He and the rest of the Lakers team were supposed to play against the Clippers on Tuesday, but the NBA announced that it will postpone the game out of respect for the players and the deep loss they feel.
%MINIFYHTML70e644e77bf395f66b3f6d88fa7e781f11%%MINIFYHTML70e644e77bf395f66b3f6d88fa7e781f12%