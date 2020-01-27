LeBron James shares emotions after the death of Kobe Bryant: "I am disconsolate and devastated,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLe7b1d3f022551510abe301e1f7d6b1c511% %MINIFYHTMLe7b1d3f022551510abe301e1f7d6b1c512%

LeBron James publicly shared his sadness over the unexpected death of intimate friend and fellow NBA icon Kobe Bryant in an Instagram post on Monday night.

Bryant was one of nine people who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant's daughter, Gianna, 13, also died.

%MINIFYHTMLe7b1d3f022551510abe301e1f7d6b1c513% %MINIFYHTMLe7b1d3f022551510abe301e1f7d6b1c514%

James competed for a long time against Bryant as a fierce rival, and continued to share a close personal connection with Bryant after Bryant retired. His bond became even stricter two summers ago when James signed with the Lakers. On Saturday, James moved from Bryant to third place on the NBA all-time scorer list, leading the duo to exchange appreciations for each other.

"Man, I love you, big brother. My heart is with Vanessa and the children," James wrote in his Monday night post, which included several images of Bryant. "I promise you that I will continue with your legacy! You mean a lot to all of us, especially # LakerNation💜💛, and it is my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it up!"

MORE: Kobe and LeBron shared a special connection

The last three decades in the NBA have been largely characterized by a single legendary player. Michael Jordan owned the 1990s. Bryant owned the 2000s. James took the lead role in the 2010s.

The overlap between their careers created a lasting brotherhood among the players. Jordan offered his own reflection of Bryant's life on Sunday. Shortly after hearing that Bryant died Sunday, James was seen leaving the plane of the Lakers team visibly shaken. He needed time to gather his feelings as best he could, finally sharing his anguish with the world on Monday night.

The game scheduled between the Lakers and the Clippers for Tuesday was postponed due to Bryant's death, as organizations continue to cry.