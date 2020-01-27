LeBron James and other Lakers players saw him cry after the death of Kobe Bryant

WENN / Jaime Espinoza

The 35-year-old basketball player and his teammates are visibly upset and comforted when they return to Los Angeles after a flight from Philadelphia.

Lebron James and other Lakers players were an emotional disaster after the death of Kobe Bryant. The 35-year-old athlete was seen crying at the Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, January 26 after a flight from Philadelphia.

Lakers players were heading home when they received news about the death of Kobe, a former Lakers player. When his plane landed and left the flight, LeBron and another guy were seen crying while leaning on the back of a vehicle.

Two other players, one with a black sweatshirt and one with a white jacket, approached them to give LeBron a comforting hug and the other boy. LeBron, who just passed Kobe for third place on the all-time scoring list on Saturday, was seen wiping away tears with some handkerchiefs.

Later he was seen sharing a long hug with a woman, who also seemed to be very distressed. He walked away still wiping his tears before another man approached him and shared a hug.

"Everyone is in shock," a team source said of the team's reaction to Kobe's sudden death.

Tyson Chandler, who played for the 2018-2019 Lakers, was also captured in a video that contained tears during a game.

Meanwhile, former teammate and old friend Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, expressed his sadness in an Instagram post. "There are no words to express the pain I am going through now with this tragic and sad moment of losing my friend Gigi and my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my friend and my friend. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences are with the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'm sick right now! "He wrote along with his photos with the deceased star.

Kobe and his daughter Gianna were heading to the Bryant Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, when the helicopter they boarded crashed on Sunday, January 26 in Calabasas, California. The duo and seven others on board were killed.