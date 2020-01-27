Leading Pakistani human rights activist Manzoor Pashteen arrested | News

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistani police say they have arrested prominent human rights activist Manzoor Pashteen, leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), known for his raucous criticism of the country's powerful army for alleged forced disappearances and extrajudicial executions.

Pashteen was arrested Sunday night from the Shaheen Town area of ​​the city of Peshawar in the northwest of the country, police officer Nabibul Khan told Al Jazeera.

"He was required in a case by the police of the Dera Ismail Khan City Police Station, so (we arrested him," Khan said. Police did not provide further details on the charges for which the rights activist was arrested. humans.

Mohsin Dawar, leader of the PTM and member of parliament, confirmed the arrest of Al Jazeera.

"This is our punishment for demanding our rights in a peaceful (and) democratic manner," Dawar said in a Twitter post on Monday. "But Manzoor's arrest will only strengthen our determination."

Pashteen, in his 20s, and a small group of other young activists who had been displaced by the Pakistani army's war against the Taliban in their native South Waziristan, founded the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement in Dera Ismail Khan, located about 250 kilometers south of Peshawar.

They rose to national fame in 2017, when the group defended the cause of Naqeebullah Mehsud, victim of an extrajudicial killing by a notorious Pakistani anti-terrorist police officer.

Since then, Pashteen has led demonstrations of thousands across the country, demanding justice for other victims of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial executions and alleged torture while in the custody of security forces.

His group has also demanded that the Pakistani army clear the tribal districts of the northwest of the country, the site of the war against the Pakistani Taliban since 2007, from all land mines and other unexploded ordnance.

& # 39; Financed by foreign intelligence services & # 39;

The group has long been targeted by the Pakistan army, which has ruled the country directly for approximately half of its 73-year history and still maintains control over security and foreign policy.

The coverage of PTM demonstrations and Pashteen's statements is regularly censored in the Pakistani media.

In April, the army warned the PTM that "time is up,quot; and accused the group of being financed by foreign intelligence services. PTM denies the charges and has invited the military to make public its evidence of such financing.

A month later, a concentration of PTM clashed with security forces at a checkpoint in the northwestern district of North Waziristan. Soldiers shot at the crowd, killing at least three people, rights activists say.

The police registered a terrorism case against Dawar, the member of parliament, who led the rally and spent days hiding after the violence.

He was finally arrested, along with the leader of the PTM and member of parliament Ali Wazir, and was held for three months before being released on bail for lack of evidence against him.

