Lauren London offers Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa the most precious gift of all: Nipsey Hussle fans call her queen for her gesture

Minutes after Lauren London finished paying tribute to her lifelong love at the GRAMMY 2020; He found the courage to remember Kobe Bryant.

The basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter accident. The 35-year-old actress and former model attended Sunday's ceremony with several members of Nipsey Hussle's family to receive an award on her behalf.

Through social networks, Lauren shared a heartbreaking photo of Kobe and Gianna, along with a message for Vanessa. Through her own pain and suffering, Lauren offered Vanessa her heart.

The mother of two children wrote: “The heart is heavy. There are no words. Only real conversations with God. Sending my heart to Vanessa and the family.

One person had this reaction: “Lauren is a queen. OMG. This is incredibly sad. Embrace your loved ones. Tell them they are loved. My God, how sad. We will miss you 🙏🙌 thanks for the impact you had on the world. ”

Another commenter explained: “Very strong in the‘ only real conversations with God ‘part b / c YES! God covers us fr b / c too much pain today



