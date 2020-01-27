Lauren London has a heavy heart today after she accepts Nipsey Hussle's first posthumous Grammy for best rap performance

Lauren London has just accepted Nipsey Hussle's first posthumous Grammy for Best Rap Performance. The deceased rapper's grandmother was also on stage and thrilled the audience.

But today, Lauren has a heavy heart after the horrible tragedy that hit LA and the entire world.

Kobe Bryant and his beautiful daughter, Gianna passed away as everyone knows, and Lauren shared a few words on her social media account.

He also lost his beloved Nipsey, and his heart is with the other daughters of Vanessa and Kobe.

‘The heart is heavy. There are no words, only real conversations with God. Sending my heart to Vanessa and the family, "Lauren captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘very strong in the‘ only real conversations with God ‘part b / c YES! God covers us too much because today is a lot of pain, "and another follower published this:" And I want to say a REAL conversation with God … "… because this is too much … prayers to his family."

Another commenter said: "… from one strong woman to another he will need it."

Another Instagram installer posted this: "Right, you know how it is." Thank you for holding him down and finding the strength to keep room for a sister in your own pain. More love and prayers always for the two families & # 39; & # 39;

A follower wrote: ‘I can only imagine that your heart is so heavy and you feel the weight of the world. My heart is with you London. "

Another Instagram installer said this: ‘In the middle of everything you're going through with your own loss !! A very strong woman 💙 ’

Recently, Lauren showed the world how strong a woman and mother she is after the shocking death of her life partner, Nipsey Hussle.

The actress and model has once again partnered with PUMA for a collaboration of clothing and shoes that pays tribute to Nipsey.



