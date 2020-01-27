Lassa fever outbreak kills dozens in Nigeria | Nigeria News

%MINIFYHTML516cb74c898cb5a9b83203039a9ba46111% %MINIFYHTML516cb74c898cb5a9b83203039a9ba46112%

Nigerian authorities have announced further emergency measures to contain the latest outbreak of Lassa fever in the West African country, after the death of 29 people this month due to viral disease.

"As of January 24, 2020, 195 confirmed cases and 29 deaths had been reported in 11 states," the Nigeria Disease Control Center (NCDC) said in a statement on Saturday.

A national emergency operations center had been activated to coordinate the response "to the growing number of cases of Lassa fever,quot; throughout the country.

What is Lassa fever?

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic fever. It belongs to the same family as the Ebola and Marburg viruses, but it is much less deadly.

The disease is endemic to the West African country and IIts name comes from the city of Lassa, in northern Nigeria, where it was first identified in 1969.

Previously, cases of the disease had been reported in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo and Benin, where he killed at least 9 people in 2016.

How is it spread?

The virus is transmitted to humans by contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent feces or urine. The disease is endemic in the rodent population in parts of West Africa.

The virus, which has an incubation period of between six and 21 days, can also be transmitted through contact with an infected person through body fluids and excretions: blood, urine, saliva, sperm, vomit, feces.

Symptoms and treatment

Lassa fever is asymptomatic in 80 percent of cases, but for some, it can cause fever, physical fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, abdominal pain or sore throat. Sometimes swelling of the neck or face can be observed.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the antiviral drug ribavirin appears to be an effective treatment for Lassa fever "if administered early in the course of clinical illness."

Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa with about 200 million people, has five laboratories capable of diagnosing Lassa fever.

Previous outbreaks

The number of Lassa fever infections in West Africa each year is between 100,000 and 300,000, with around 5,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). UU.

Last year, the disease claimed more than 160 lives in Nigeria.

In some areas of Sierra Leone and Liberia, 10 to 16 percent of people admitted to hospitals annually have Lassa fever, according to the US CDC. UU., Which demonstrates the serious impact that the disease has on the region.

The number of cases generally increases in January due to weather conditions during the dry season.