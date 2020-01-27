Lamar Odom's fiancee, Sabrina Parr, removes the Instagram engagement photo

Instagram

The couple, who got engaged in November 2018 after less than a year of dating, generate break-up rumors after the health coach made the recent move on social media.

Are there problems in paradise for Lamar Odom and his fiance Sabrina Parr? The couple has generated rumors that their commitment could be in trouble after the health coach removed their engagement post from their Instagram account, but she assured them that, in fact, they are still strengthening and have another reason behind the movements.

When meeting TMZ reporters while heading to a restaurant with Lamar, she insisted they were not separated, pointing out the fact that they were going to have dinner together. "I always delete things from my page," he added, explaining how his work contributed to his decision to delete the publication. "Usually, my pages are for fitness and health … When people visit my page, I don't want them leaked too much."

<br />

Lamar has also emphasized that they are still quite together through an Instagram post. Along with a picture of them together, the NBA star wrote: "She backs me even when she is in front of me! This woman here is my BackBone! She is what is necessary, I am amazed at her strength and Grace every day! "I'm not trying to sound like an idiot, but this is what she does to me."

He continued: "The best woman I've ever had! I never thought I could be with a woman. It took away that desire to really talk! It's all about you [Sabrina Parr]! Parr-Odom type s ** t !!! "

<br />

Lamar and Sabrina got engaged in November 2019 after less than a year of dating. Speaking about her wedding plan with TMZ, Sabrina revealed that they are still in the planning of their engagement party and that she has not yet chosen her wedding dresses. However, she has let people know that she will wear three different dresses during their weddings.