Lamar Odom reveals how he will honor his "brother,quot; Kobe Bryant after his shocking death

Former keeping up with the Kardashians Star Lamar Odom mourns the death of his close friend and Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. The basketball player posted an emotional tribute to his "brother,quot; on Instagram after the news that Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who lost their lives in Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Odom published a series of photos of himself with Bryant on the court during several Lakers games, and wrote in the long legend that the images were just the tip of the iceberg in regards to their relationship.

Odom said Bryant taught him so many things in life that were necessary both on and off the court. He explained that when it came to basketball, Bryant taught him how to forge defenses, how to take his time and how to make winning his ultimate goal.

Khloe Kardashian's ex said that off the court, Bryant taught him to sign checks and described his relationship as Bryant as teacher and Odom as his brother.

Odom also talked about the loss of his six-month-old son Jayden, who died in 2006 of a sudden infant death syndrome. Odom explained that he suffered many losses in his life, but the only thing that compares to Bryant's loss is the loss of his son.

"I'm glad to be the ying for your yang when it comes to the costumes. It was a pleasure," Odom wrote. "I couldn't even catch my breath today when I heard this news. I only knew that if I was in a helicopter accident I would have been the one to survive. Somehow, he would have jumped and landed standing up.

The former NBA player recalled his practices with Bryant during his seven seasons in the Lakers together, and then wrote that he was still waiting for the media to say the report was incorrect.

"By no means did God take my brother so early," Odom wrote.

the Dark light The author admitted that he had been through his own things in life, and that included drug use and not being good at himself. He said that if God had come to him during his coma, he would have gladly allowed God to take him instead of Bryant.

Lamar Odom says that in honor of his brother, he will be at 4 a.m. every day to go to the gym and work to be great. He finished his post by writing: "I love you brother,quot;, and then on Monday he added a second post to show the work he is doing instead of "going crazy,quot; somewhere.



