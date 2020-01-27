Kylie Jenner was flown by the same helicopter pilot Kobe Bryant died in

The world keeps crying Kobe Bryant.
On Sunday, January 27, we lost a legend when it was learned that the private helicopter of the retired basketball player crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. One of his four daughters, 13 years old. Gianna Bryant, also died in the accident.
Since the news of the tragic death of the 41-year-old man, fans have flocked to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay their respects and many celebrities have continued to share tributes and condolences to their family.
"Rest in peace … and prayers to these families,quot; Kylie Jenner He wrote in an Instagram story about Kobe's death.
The 22-year-old also shared that she had personally met the pilot, Ara Zobayan, Who was flying the former Los Angeles Lakers player, his daughter and seven other people. There were no survivors.
"I still can't believe this. That was the helicopter I would occasionally fly with that pilot, Ara. He was a very nice man," Jenner added. "Keep your loved ones close."
In November 2019, by Kardashian dreamJenner and his brother's birthday Robert Kardashian He went for a helicopter ride of the same model in which Kobe died: a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. According to the image posted on Instagram at the time of Dream's birthday, the Kardashian-Jenner clan was flying in a Sikorsky S-76B.
On Sunday, Jenner also visited Instagram to share a photo of the late Kobe and her daughter, writing, "speechless at this time. Praying for this beautiful family."
As of this morning, the remaining seven victims have been publicly identified.
According to the Los Angeles TimesIn addition to the pilot, Kobe, his daughter and John Altobelli, the other victims were his wife Keri Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli (who played on the same club team as Gianna), Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester.
Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant and his three daughters, 17 Natalie, 3 years old Bianka and a 7 month old baby, Capri.
On Monday, a 2018 interview with Alex Rodriguezfor The Corp with A-Rod and Big Cat He reappeared on social media, in which Kobe shared the reason he took helicopters from his home in Orange County to the Los Angeles area.
"The traffic began to get very, very bad. I was sitting in traffic and I ended up missing as a school play because I was sitting in traffic," Kobe said in the interview at the time. "This thing kept increasing, and I had to find a way to train and focus on the ship, but without compromising family time. That was when I looked in helicopters and was able to get off and back in 15 minutes."
Kobe added: "Every time I can see them and spend time with them, even if it's 20 minutes in the car, I want that."
This morning it was also announced that the deceased athlete will be included in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of his 2020 class.
A spokesman for the Basketball Hall of Fame Naismith Memorial told E! News, "The Hall of Fame joins the rest of the basketball world to mourn the premature death of Kobe Bryant, a nominee for the 2020 Class and a game icon. We offer our deepest condolences to the Bryant family and all those affected by this tragedy. We look forward to announcing our finalists in the NBA All-Star Weekend and revealing the full class of 2020 in the NCAA Men's Final Four in April. "
Before retiring in 2016, Bryant had won five NBA titles during his 20-year career in basketball.
He was also named MVP of his 2007-08 season.
