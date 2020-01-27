Kylie Jenner was flown by the same helicopter pilot Kobe Bryant died in

The world keeps crying Kobe Bryant.

On Sunday, January 27, we lost a legend when it was learned that the private helicopter of the retired basketball player crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. One of his four daughters, 13 years old. Gianna Bryant, also died in the accident.

Since the news of the tragic death of the 41-year-old man, fans have flocked to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay their respects and many celebrities have continued to share tributes and condolences to their family.

"Rest in peace … and prayers to these families,quot; Kylie Jenner He wrote in an Instagram story about Kobe's death.

The 22-year-old also shared that she had personally met the pilot, Ara Zobayan, Who was flying the former Los Angeles Lakers player, his daughter and seven other people. There were no survivors.

"I still can't believe this. That was the helicopter I would occasionally fly with that pilot, Ara. He was a very nice man," Jenner added. "Keep your loved ones close."

In November 2019, by Kardashian dreamJenner and his brother's birthday Robert Kardashian He went for a helicopter ride of the same model in which Kobe died: a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. According to the image posted on Instagram at the time of Dream's birthday, the Kardashian-Jenner clan was flying in a Sikorsky S-76B.