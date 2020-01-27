Kylie Jenner remembers occasionally using Kobe Bryant's doomed helicopter

%MINIFYHTML72ddce2271ee5ca8c7335a27a48c1b5811% %MINIFYHTML72ddce2271ee5ca8c7335a27a48c1b5812%

After the NBA legend and his daughter died in an accident on January 26, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; He uses social networks to pay tribute to the helicopter pilot.

Kylie Jenner has revealed that he often used the helicopter, in which the basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter died.

The reality show star traveled by helicopter and was piloted by the pilot, who died in the tragedy of Sunday (January 26).

"That was the helicopter I flew occasionally with that pilot, Ara. He was a very nice man," Kylie wrote on Monday, January 27, adding: "Embrace your loved ones."

Reports suggest that Jenner used the helicopter to take his niece, Dream Kardashian, to his third birthday.

Kobe, his daughter Gianna and the pilot were among the nine people who died in the accident.